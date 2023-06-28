'Jack Ryan' Cast Bids Farewell to Hit Show Ahead of Final Season (Exclusive)

The cast of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is bidding an action-packed farewell to the hit show. Ahead of the Friday, June 30 premiere of the fourth and final season of the John Krasinski-led Prime Video series, PopCulture.com got an inside look from its stars at what's to come as Jack faces his most dangerous mission yet – an enemy both foreign and domestic.

As the CIA's new Acting Deputy Director, Jack is given the mission of unearthing internal corruption, but in doing so, he'll uncover a number of suspicious black ops that could show just how vulnerable the country really is. As Jack and his team investigate how deep the corruption runs, it will test his belief in the system he's fought so hard to protect.

"The tagline of the season is convergence," Wendell Pierce, who plays James Greer, told PopCulture. "It is so true how different parts of the world, no matter how disparate they are and no matter what people's different agendas are, we are a small, small planet in that way. And how easy people with different nefarious agendas can easily come together and converge and create something even worse than any one entity can think of, that's the last season. Convergence."

"With a bit of home," added Michael Kelly, who plays Mike November. "There's something really beautiful about this season on top of all the Jack Ryan fun and craziness and good guy/bad guy craziness – all the stuff you're accustomed to getting – you see and explore the relationships with these people going full circle from [Seasons 1 to 4] and coming back home."

Abbie Cornish certainly felt that sense of homecoming as she returned to her role as Cathy Mueller for the first time since its first season. "[It's] super exciting to come back," she told PopCulture. "I was so happy to get that phone call, and in terms of Cathy's return, it's a rekindling of her relationship with Jack." Cathy is "more intertwined" with the action this season than ever, which Cornish admitted was "really fun," as she teased "a lot of storylines intertwining into a really cool main narrative" for Jack Ryan's final season. Betty Gabriel, who plays CIA Acting Director Elizabeth Wright, agreed that Season 4 "leveled up" as it "digs deeper" and gets "grittier and so complicated" as the action "provides a breeding ground for really bad things to happen."

Joining the action for Jack Ryan's final season are Michael Peña, who plays Domingo Chavez, a man "out for revenge for some fallen soldiers and fallen men," and Louis Ozawa as Chao Fah, "one of these kind of delicious gray characters" who falls somewhere in the spectrum of good and evil. See how the final season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan when it premieres June 30 on Prime Video, with two episodes available each Friday leading up to the series finale on July 14.