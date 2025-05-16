It Looks Like You’ll Have to Get Another Streaming Service — Fox Reveals New Platform

The field of streaming services is getting even more crowded, with Fox entering the fray with a new streamer titled Fox One.

Set to launch this fall ahead of the NFL and College Football seasons, Fox Corps’ streamer will offer both live and on-demand feeds of the full portfolio of Fox brands, including Fox News, Fox Business, Fox Weather, FoxSports, FS1, FS2, BTN, Fix Deportes, Fox Local Stations, and the Fox network. Subscribers will also have the option to bundle the existing streaming service Fox Nation.

“We know that FOX has the most loyal and engaged audiences in the industry, and FOX One is designed to reach outside of the pay-TV bundle and deliver all the best FOX branded content directly to viewers wherever they are,” Pete Distad, CEO, FOX One, said. “We have built this platform from the ground up to allow consumers to enjoy and engage with our programming in new and exciting ways, leveraging cutting edge technology to enhance the user experience across the platform.”

Fox One has been in the works for some time now, and was first announced back in February after Venu, the live-sports streaming venture planned from Fox, Walt Disney Co, and Warner Bros Discovery, was shelved amid legal opposition. The new streamer is being positioned as a product for cord-cutters and cord-nevers, Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch sharing during Fox’s quarterly earnings call, per Variety, “we do not want to lose a traditional cable subscriber to Fox One.” He added that marketing efforts will be calibrated to reach a growing audience of “cord-nevers,” or those who do not subscribe to cable.

Further details of the service are unknown at this time, including the exact mix of programming Fox One will offer. Variety previously reported that Murdoch said the company had “modest” expectations for the stand-alone service would “package existing content and existing brands,” suggesting Fox One won’t venture into original programming like other major streamers such as Netflix, Hulu, and Max. However, it’s unclear which programming will make it to the Fox One library, as popular shows like The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers aren’t actually owned by Fox, per Vulture.

Pricing for the platform hasn’t yet been revealed, but Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said during Fox’s quarterly earnings call that “pricing will be healthy and not a discounted price.”