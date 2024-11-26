‘It Ends With Us’ Gets Netflix Premiere Date

Netflix subscribers, mark your calendars. It Ends With Us will be available to stream beginning December 9. The announcement came via a social media post from Pop Crave. The box office smash starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni star as lovers – Lily Bloom and Ryle Kincaid. Lily, an aspiring florist, and Ryle, an ambitious neurosurgeon, have an instant connection when they first meet in Boston. As their relationship progresses and turns romantic, Ryle grows physically violent and emotionally abusive.

The film is an adaptation of the novel of the same title written by Colleen Hoover. Baldoni, who also directed the film, told The Hollywood Reporter he chose to make the film because he was “moved by Lily’s bravery and what she had to overcome.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

He said the story was too powerful to ignore. “So often in our industry, we’re told we’re not curing cancer, we’re not saving lives, just making art, just making movies. To that I say, well, I wonder if we’re making the right movies then,” he explained. “And that’s what we want to do differently at Wayfarer (his production company). And I thought, well, this is one that could actually make a real difference, this could save lives.”

The film went on to become the biggest romantic drama since Lady Gaga’s 2018 A Star Was Born. It surpassed $300 million at the box office in global ticket sales.

Unfortunately, there was some controversy due to a reported rift between Lively and Baldoni during post-production of the film over alleged creative differences and the final cut. It appeared that the two weren’t on good terms when they took separate photos at the film’s New York City premiere in August. Lively also doesn’t follow Baldoni on Instagram. Social media users speculated that Lively brought in her husband, fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, to help take over creative control of the film.