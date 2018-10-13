‘Iron Fist’ Star Finn Jones Reacts to Netflix Canceling the Marvel Series

Netflix has officially canceled Iron Fist, but star Finn Jones is taking it all in stride.

Jones played Danny Rand — a.k.a. Iron Fist — in two seasons of his own show, the crossover series The Defenders, and in one episode of Luke Cage season 2.

Jones posted a heartfelt message via Instagram on Friday night, thanking fans and executives alike for the opportunity the series gave him.

“With every end is a new beginning,” he wrote. “I have an enormous amount of love and respect for everyone involved with the last two seasons of this show. Defending the greatest city in the world amongst the most talented and warmest people has been a privilege and a joy. Blessed to have taken this journey and grateful for the ongoing support.”

Jones made no mention of why the show might be over, despite season 2’s substantially improved reviews. His post was accompanied by a promotional photo of himself in costume, with the word “immortal” printed over him. The “O” was replaced with the somewhat circular dragon symbol that his character is known for.

Of course, fans flooded the comments with well-wishes for Jones, lamenting his early exit from Marvel’s growing superhero world.

“Netflix is alwasy f—in up smh,” one fan wrote.

“Wishing you the best,” added another. “I really liked and enjoyed watching Iron Fist with all those great actors and actresses, and you did an amazing job. Now onto new things! because this is not a goodbye — it’s a ‘see you later.’”

“It’s not fair, they didn’t give you a lot to work with and then they pulled the rug out from under you after finally teasing something really interesting,” a third person commented. “You deserve better. We deserve better. Stay strong Finn.”

Many fans also used the hashtag “Save Iron Fist,” apparently hoping to petition Netflix and Marvel to change their minds. Naturally, a few negative comments found their way in as well, but they were mostly drowned out by the ground swell of support for Jones and his work.

Jones himself will likely be alright in the long run. The actor had already made a name for himself as Ser Loras Tyrell on Game of Thrones before he became a super hero. When the first season of Iron Fist was poorly received, some blamed it on Jones himself, with there being a common criticism that he had not been right for the part.

All of Jones’ work as the Immortal Iron Fist is now streaming on Netflix.

