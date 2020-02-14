‘Insatiable’ Canceled at Netflix Has Streaming Fans Furious

It was recently announced that Insatiable has been canceled at Netflix after only two seasons, and the move has streaming fans furious. The news first announced by series actress Alyssa Milano, after she was asked about the future of the show, responding how it “will not be coming back, sadly.”

This week, that news was confirmed by TV Line, who revealed that Insatiable would not return for a third season. Fans of the show are not taking the news well, as many are upset that Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger which will now likely never be wrapped up.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sorry to hear that “Insatiable” won’t be coming back for a 3rd season.

I’d like to thank the show’s producers and Netflix for having me on in season 2, episode 3.

I had fun!

—#actor #acting #netflix #insatiable #comedy @insatiable_ @netflix pic.twitter.com/MnkJOpMWK1 — David Ditmore (@davidditmore) February 14, 2020

“Please, [Netflix], reconsider your decision about #Insatiable. Make a season 3, even if it’s the final one. You can’t cancel it on a cliffhanger,” one user tweeted to the streaming giant.

Scroll down to read more reactions from upset Insatiable fans.

​

netflix cancelling insatiable with its excellent representation of mental health struggles along with poc and lgbtq+ characters after giving it ZERO promotion in the first place while riverdale gets renewed for its 78th season is my villain origin story. #SaveInsatiable — 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐨. (@bisexualolsen) February 10, 2020

Netflix canceled Insatiable. Y’all know I loved that messy as show. Please give me my privacy in this difficult time. — PARASITE WON BITCHHHH!!! 👑💫 (@aliesteem) February 14, 2020

​

Netflix cancelled Insatiable, no season 3. Can they fvcking stop producing 17489 shows at once that’ll get scrapped after one or two seasons because their dvmb asses don’t give a shite about promotion? @netflix fad. pic.twitter.com/SJJVKvp034 — ً (@screamkxng) February 14, 2020

What the fuck is WRONG with @netflix, cancelled #Insatiable? — TV SHOWS (@tvshowsilovee) February 14, 2020

​

How could you do this to us @netflix ! At least let the 3rd season be the last one! We need a proper ENDING! #Insatiable — Josselyn E. Perez (@iamjperez2) February 14, 2020

​

NOOO 😭 #Insatiable why .@netflix ? It was ur best show — Bebe’s Boobs (busty era) (@bebesrexhar2) February 14, 2020

​

@netflix not you having the audacity to cancel insatiable and leave us with a cliffhanger pic.twitter.com/IrAySknz3Y — John (@Perrydreamy) February 14, 2020

@netflix thanks on cancelling Insatiable, I’m like 300x more likely to cancel my membership next month



YOU GUYS SUCK. — Hesham Mashhour | Swiftie (@SwiftieHesh) February 14, 2020

​

​