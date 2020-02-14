Streaming

‘Insatiable’ Canceled at Netflix Has Streaming Fans Furious

It was recently announced that Insatiable has been canceled at Netflix after only two seasons, and the move has streaming fans furious. The news first announced by series actress Alyssa Milano, after she was asked about the future of the show, responding how it “will not be coming back, sadly.”

This week, that news was confirmed by TV Line, who revealed that Insatiable would not return for a third season. Fans of the show are not taking the news well, as many are upset that Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger which will now likely never be wrapped up.

“Please, [Netflix], reconsider your decision about #Insatiable. Make a season 3, even if it’s the final one. You can’t cancel it on a cliffhanger,” one user tweeted to the streaming giant.

Scroll down to read more reactions from upset Insatiable fans.

