Iconic CBS Show Returns to TV

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the ’80s/’90s cartoon, is now in syndication on MeTVToons. The announcement was made via the station’s X account.

“A lot of exciting schedule changes coming MeTV Toons starting on September 15! The shows in blue font are new shows or current shows at new times,” the post reads.

They added: “As you can see, we are not replacing any shows, just moving the schedule around to include some exciting new cartoons!” Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles airs in several time slots, including at 7:30 a.m, 4:00 p.m., and 12:00 a.m. There were also online advertisements about the new additions via YouTube promos.

The cartoon was an adaptation from the comic book, originally created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird who began drawing illustrations together. According to Animation Magazine, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premiered in 1987 as a five-part miniseries. It began airing full-time in October of 1988 and aired for eight years. The series features Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo, a fictional superhero team of anthropomorphic turtles trained in ninjutsu living in the sewers of New York City.

By 1987, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles had expanded beyond comics to merchandise, including toys and video games. At its peak, between 1988 and 1997, Playmates produced toys based on the characters, with about $1.1 billion toys being sold in four years. It put Turtles as the third-bestselling toy figures ever at the time, behind GI Joe and Star Wars.

The franchise continued to bloom throughout the ’90s, with major expansion through film. A stage musical was even produced in 1990, with promotion through a Pizza Hut commercial and an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

MeTV Toons is available around on over the air broadcast TV stations, streaming on Philo, Frndly TV and Fubo, and is also now available on DirecTV and DirecTV Stream. Interested viewers can find out where to watch at MeTVToons.com.