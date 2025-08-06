Ice Cube Stars in ‘One of the Worst Movies Ever’ That Is Now on Prime Video

Ice Cube may have seamlessly transitioned from rapping to acting, but that doesn’t mean all of his film roles are well received. The NWA staple’s new War of the Worlds adaptation on Prime Video has been getting slammed online.

One X, formerly Twitter, user wrote: “No one is exaggerating. This is one of the worst movies ever.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Per Reddit, the film debuted with a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It was released on the streaming platform on July 30.

In a Variety review of the film, Cube’s limitations are criticized. “The rapper has two expressions: a resting scowl and nuclear overreaction, neither of which suggest the sort of individual the government would trust with the technology to eavesdrop on anyone he sees fit (Will uses it to monitor Faith’s fridge and infiltrate his kids’ computers),” the reviewer notes. “He reads like an uncouth street version of Ving Rhames’ “Mission: Impossible” super brain, sporting black-rimmed glasses (specs make everyone look smarter, or so Hollywood costume designers seem to think) and cussing up a storm.”

Another X user commented, “That new war of the worlds movie is the biggest piece of sh-t ever made but also the best f-cking thing I’ve seen holy sh-t what the fuck.” One added, “This new #waroftheworlds movie might be the worst movie i have seen in years.”

Cube’s son, fellow actor O’Shea Jackson Jr. responded to an X user who posted, “I truly can’t believe this adaptation of War Of The Worlds is actually a real film with a real budget and Ice Cube is actually in it.” O’Shea Jr. shot back, “Shot during the pandemic. Released 5 years later,” per Billboard.

The first movie iteration of The War of the Worlds, starring Gene Barry, was released in 1958. The second starred Tom Cruise in a big-screen interpretation of Wells’ tale with Steven Spielberg as the director. War of the Worlds,is H.G. Wells novel about a Martian invasion that threw a country into a panic on Oct. 30, 1938, as Orson Welles’ radio play of the story that blurred the lines of art and reality.