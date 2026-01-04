Husband Confirms Death of Netflix and Disney+ TV Show Director: RIP to Amanda Brotchie

Director Amanda Brotchie, known for Netflix and Disney+ projects, has died.

Her husband, Adam Zwar, shared the news on Instagram on Dec. 18.

“When I first met Amanda, we talked for hours,” Zwar wrote. “I assumed she was just one of those remarkable people who got along with everyone. I was right. She did. But it turned out she liked talking to me too. We had 23 wonderful years together. I would do anything to get one day back from any one of those years.”

“My beautiful girl, I will miss your love, your joyful laugh, your sense of adventure, and your bravery. You never met a spider or snake you didn’t like, always gently ushering them outside while I cowered in the corner. You cooked like you wrote and directed – with perfect balance, effortlessness, and a lightness of touch. I will miss your dhal, your roast chicken, your chilli con carne, your chocolate mousse. I will miss Sunday mornings on the couch, eating pancakes and watching Insiders. You were right, I did have to make this about me. Farewell, beautiful. You left the world better. But right now, it feels so much sadder.”

Brotchie most recently directed two episodes of the upcoming BBC drama Riot Women, which premieres on Jan. 14. She also directed episodes of Doctor Who and Renegade Nell on Disney+, as well as the short-lived Britt Robertson Netflix satirical comedy Girlboss. Additional directing credits include Gentleman Jack, How to Stay Married, Squinters, The Letdown, Mr Black, and A Place to Call Home. She also served as executive producer on the documentary comedy Total Agony, which was hosted by Zwar, as well as comedy series Lowdown, which she also created.

(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Australians In Film)

According to TV Tonight, Brotchie died following a long battle with cancer. In a statement per the outlet, Sophie Harper, Executive Director, Australian Directors’ Guild, said, “Amanda Brotchie was an exceptional director, widely respected by fellow directors for work that combined precision, emotional intelligence, and respect for story and performance. She built a remarkable career across Australian and international television, starting when pathways for women directors were even more limited. Her impact on the industry, on the people she worked with, and on audiences, will be enduring.”

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Amanda Brotchie,” wrote Screen Producers Australia on Facebook. “Amanda was a gifted creator and highly sought-after director of Australian and international productions. She was also a co-partner of High Wire Films and a valued part of our producing community for many years. Amanda made a lasting contribution to the screen industry and was widely admired for her creative vision, generosity, and commitment to storytelling, as well as her strong relationships across the sector. Our heartfelt condolences with Adam Zwar, her family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.”