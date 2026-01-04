Reality TV Personality Dies Just Weeks After Co-Star: Jasen Kaplan Was 46

Hollywood is mourning the death of a makeup artist and reality TV personality.

According to Page Six, Finding Prince Charming contestant Jasen Kaplen has died at 46.

Sources say that Kaplan passed away at a New York City hospital on Wednesday, just hours before the ball dropped in Times Square. Additionally, the NYPD said they’re investigating an incident involving a 46-year-old man at Kaplan’s Hell’s Kitchen apartment building. The chief medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

“He was a great artist and a sweet guy,” said a longtime friend, “When people started working with him, they often stayed with him for years.” Another expressed, “He really was important to a lot of people. Some of his clients had been with him for more than 20 years. They’re going to take it very hard.”

On top of being a makeup artist and working for stars such as Kelly Osbourne, Eva Longoria, Lynda Carter, and Cyndi Lauper, Kaplan was also a reality TV star. He appeared in the first and only season of Logo’s Finding Prince Charming in 2016. Hosted by *NSYNC’s Lance Bass, the reality dating show was basically a gay version of The Bachelor. Kaplan was eliminated during the second week. And unfortunately, he’s not the first former contestant of the series in recent weeks to pass away.

According to PopCulture.com’s sister site Suggest, Chad Spodick died just about a month ago. A friend confirmed the 42-year-old’s “sudden” death in a GoFundMe post on Dec. 4. “Our hearts are shattered as we share the devastating news of the loss of our beautiful, kind, and generous son, brother, and friend Chad,” says the post. “His passing was sudden and heartbreaking, and we are still struggling to comprehend a world without his light.” Just under $96,000 has been raised of the $160,000 goal.

The GoFundMe was started to raise funds to help cover funeral and memorial service costs, immediate living expenses for Spodick’s mother, and care needs for his pets during the transition. “Chad, you will remain forever in our hearts, and we will honor you through our love, our kindness toward one another, and the way we carry your light forward,” said a second update on the page. “May your beautiful soul fly free.”