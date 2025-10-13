There’s a big shakeup on the Hulu TV chart!

ABC’s fall shows are back in the mix, meaning Hulu favorites are moving aside in favor of procedural favorites. However, you might be suprised which ABC title takes the No. 1 spot…

Continue on to see the Hulu top TV show list as it currently stands on Sunday (Oct. 5, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.

7. Only Murders in the Building

Official Synopsis: “After their beloved doorman, Lester, dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters and the mysterious residents of the Arconia. The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge.”

6. Reasonable Doubt

Official Synopsis: “You’ll judge Jax Stewart for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law…until you’re the one in trouble. Then you’ll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets.”

5. High Potential

Official Synopsis: “Morgan, a single mom with three kids and an exceptional mind, helps solve an unsolvable crime when she rearranges some evidence during her shift as a cleaner for the police department. When they discover she has a knack for putting things in order because of her high intellectual potential, she is brought on as a consultant to work with a by-the-book seasoned detective, Karadec. Together they form an unusual and unstoppable team.”

4. 20/20

Official Synopsis: “20/20 brings you hard-hitting investigative reports, newsmaker

interviews and compelling human interest and feature stories.”

3. Grey’s Anatomy

Official Synopsis: “Meet Meredith Grey, a brilliant first-year surgical intern at Seattle Grace Hospital. Together with her fellow residents-in-training, Meredith navigates her way through the daily traumas and social landmines of life inside the hospital and out in the real world.”

2. 9-1-1

Official Synopsis: “From prolific creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, new procedural drama 9-1-1 is a fast-paced exploration into the lives and careers of first responders – cops, paramedics, firefighters – the people who put their lives on the line to save others.”

1. 9-1-1: Nashville

Official Synopsis: “A high-octane procedural about heroic first responders, as well as their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America’s most diverse and dynamic cities.”