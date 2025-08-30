A solid mix of titles make up Hulu’s TV ranks right now for Labor Day weekend.

Even without the fall broadcast staples back yet, Hulu is bringing in solid sci-fi, intriguing true crime and dramatic reality TV to hold fans over in the meantime.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see the Hulu top TV show list as it currently stands on Saturday (Aug. 30, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.

6. Bachelor in Paradise

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Breakout fan favorites from the Bachelor franchise are heading to a new paradise in Costa Rica for a second (or third) shot at love, hoping to turn a summer fling into something real. With Jesse Palmer returning as host, Wells Adams mixing drinks as bartender, and Hannah Brown heading up Paradise Relations while bringing the bubbly from the all-new Champagne Lounge, this season is raising the bar on romance, with every detail perfectly shaken, stirred and sparkling. Plus, in a series first, fan favorites from the Golden seasons are joining the fun, proving once again that age is just a number as they bring their experience, and a little extra spice, to show the younger crowd how it’s done.”

5. MasterChef

Play video

Official Synopsis: “A culinary competition series that searches for the best home cooks in America, and through a series of exciting elimination rounds, will turn one of them into a culinary master.”

4. General Hospital

Play video

Official Synopsis: “The wealthy Quartermaine family continues to be a looming presence in the town of Port Charles, with interests in much of the city’s business. Characters come and go, but viewers can always count on at least one Quartermaine or Spencer to create havoc.”

3. The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox

Play video

Official Synopsis: “The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox follows the eponymous American college student, who arrives in Italy for her study abroad only to be wrongfully imprisoned for murder weeks later. The series traces Amanda’s relentless fight to prove her innocence and reclaim her freedom and examines why authorities and the world stood so firmly in judgment.”

2. Project Runway

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Project Runway is a reality competition where fashion designers fight for their big break in the fashion industry. Designers compete in weekly challenges, presenting their work on the runway.”

1. Alien: Earth

Play video

Official Synopsis: “When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, “Wendy” (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat.”