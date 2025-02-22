According to Hulu’s public content rankings, subscribers are gravitating toward TV shows instead of movies right now. Only three movies are currently in the Hulu top 15, with several major Disney movies bumped off the chart completely.

Continue on to see the Hulu top movie list as it currently stands on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.)

Knocked off the Chart: The Incredibles

Official Synopsis: “A family of former superheroes go back into action.”

Knocked off the Chart: Finding Nemo

Official Synopsis: “Marlin and Dory make the epic journey to bring Nemo home.”

3. Ratatouille

Official Synopsis: “A determined young rat dreams of becoming a French chef.”

2. Avatar

Official Synopsis: “The story’s hero is Jake Sully, an ex-Marine confined to a wheelchair. Bitter and disillusioned, he’s still a warrior at heart. All Jake ever wanted was something worth fighting for and he ultimately finds it in the place he least expected.”

1. Longlegs

Official Synopsis: “In pursuit of a serial killer, an FBI agent uncovers a series of occult clues that she must solve to end his terrifying killing spree.”