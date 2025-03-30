Hulu’s top title chart is still mostly dominated by television shows, but there are three movies still making waves. Two of the three had major Oscar buzz recently — including Best Picture winner Anora.

Continue on to see the Hulu top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, March 30, 2025. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.)

Videos by PopCulture.com

3. Chosen Family

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Yoga teacher Ann cannot escape her manic family, miserable dating life, and inability to say no, leaving her constantly trying to fix everyone else’s problems. But can she finally put herself first when a new love walks into her life?”

2. Anora

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Anora, a young woman from Brooklyn, gets her chance at a Cinderella story when she marries the son of an oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened as the parents head to New York to get the marriage annulled.”

1. A Complete Unknown

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Timothée Chalamet stars as a young Bob Dylan in early 1960s New

York.”