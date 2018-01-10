Hulu Unveils New Personalized Way to Stream Olympics

Hulu wants to make sure you’re on top of your favorite Winter Olympics events.

The streaming service, in partnership with NBC Universal and NBC Sports, will offer Hulu‘s live TV subscribers a personalized experience for the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Deadline, users can pick the competitions they’re most interested in watching and Hulu will send daily clips and highlights.

More programming details will be made available closer to the games in February, but the Olympics provide an example of how Hulu envisions live television viewership to work in the future.

“We’ll have a personalized view,” Hulu Senior Vice President Ben Smith, who oversees user experience, told Deadline. “Putting users in charge of time and place has been great. The area I’m excited [for] is continuing down this personalization path.”