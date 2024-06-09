Hulu's Top 5 Movies Today (Sunday, June 9, 2024)

After a few weeks of the Planet of the Apes franchise dominating the Hulu movie charts, there are finally some fresh titles. A couple of new 2024 movies are there, as well as some big blockbuster action movies (that aren't about apes taking over the planet). (Click here for a free one-month trial of Hulu.) Free Trial available at Hulu Continue on to see the Hulu top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, June 9, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Coyote Ugly' Official Synopsis: "Moving to New York to pursue her dream of becoming a famous songwriter, Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo) finds herself desperate and broke. Through a twist of fate, the shy, innocent Violet lands a job as one of the barmaids at the hottest nightclub in town -- the down and dirty, wild and fun Coyote Ugly. Pouring drinks and overflowing with attitude, the 'Coyotes' spend more time on top of the bar than behind it, tantalizing the standing-room-only crowd with their outrageous antics! It's one wild adventure for a small-town girl chasing her dream in the big city."

4. 'Bad Boys for Life' Official Synopsis: "The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life."

3. 'Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw' Official Synopsis: "Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America's Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015's Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they've tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw's sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves."

2. 'The First Omen' Official Synopsis: "When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate."

1. 'Beautiful Wedding' Official Synopsis: "Picking up where Beautiful Disaster left off, Abby and Travis wake up after a crazy night in Vegas as accidental newlyweds and travel to Mexico for a wild, weird honeymoon – but are they in for another disaster?"