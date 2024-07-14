Hulu's Top 5 Movies Today (Sunday, July 14, 2024)

It seems like Hulu viewers are more interested in TV shows and ongoing ABC News coverage of Saturday's shooting of Donald Trump. The Hulu movie chart is unchanged from last week, with movies starring Will Smith and Orlando Bloom making the list. (Click here for a free one-month trial of Hulu.) Free Trial available at Hulu Continue on to see the Hulu top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, July 14, 2024. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'Bad Boys for Life' Official Synopsis: "The Bad Boys Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) are back together for one last ride in the highly anticipated Bad Boys for Life."

4. 'Red Right Hand' Official Synopsis: "Cash is trying to live a quiet, honest life in a small Appalachian town. When a vicious crime boss forces him back into her services, he soon learns he's capable of anything -- even killing -- to protect his family and his home."

3. 'Cellphone' Official Synopsis: "Wynne, who is grieving the death of her fiancé, starts seeing disturbing images on her cell phone about her future. If she doesn't figure them out in time, she will die."

2. 'Independence Day' Official Synopsis: "When extraterrestrials arrive on Earth and threaten to wipe out the human race, it's up to a handful of survivors – armed only with inferior technology, wits and courage – to stop them."

1. 'Muzzle' Official Synopsis: "LAPD officer Jake Rosser (Aaron Eckhart) and his partner Socks, a violent K-9 with titanium incisors and a mysterious past, aim to uncover a vast conspiracy that has a chokehold on the city."