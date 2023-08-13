Hulu Top 5 Movies Today (Sunday, August 13, 2023)

Hulu's top movie list is a colorful one. There aren't really any of the blockbusters or huge original titles one might expect. Instead, it's an oddball assortment of licensed titles, many of which didn't receive very prominent releases theatrically. The exception is Plane, which stars Gerard Butler and was a modest box-office success earlier in 2023. Continue on to see the full Hulu top 5 movie list as it currently stands on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, according to FlixPatrol's data. (Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included in case you want to learn more about the films.)

5. 'The Donor Party' Official Synopsis: "Recently divorced Jaclyn desperately wants to become a mom – by any means necessary. She enlists her best friends to help pull off the ultimate sperm heist on unsuspecting "donors" during her friend's intimate birthday party!"

4. 'Supercell' Official Synopsis: "A teenage boy runs away to follow his father's footsteps, legendary storm chaser Bill Brody."

3. 'The Ritual Killer' Official Synopsis: "A detective (Hauser) hunts an international murderer committing ritualistic killings in a small Mississippi town. He seeks help from an anthropology professor (Freeman), who is an expert on the ancient rituals being performed."

2. 'The System' Official Synopsis: "When a young soldier (Tyrese Gibson), newly returned from war, gets caught up in a drug bust, he is recruited by the authorities to go undercover in a notoriously dangerous prison to investigate what is really going on behind the scenes. When he discovers an underground prisoner fighting ring, the warden forces him to compete. In order to win his freedom, he must fight to stay alive as well as take down the warden's corrupt system."