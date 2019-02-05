Hulu’s Super Bowl Trailer for ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Urges America to ‘Wake Up’

Fans watching Sunday’s Super Bowl LIII were transported to the world of Gilead in the first teaser for Hulu‘s The Handmaid’s Tale Season 3.

During the first quarter of the game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Hulu debuted a 30-second teaser for the upcoming season of its popular dystopian series, The Handmaid’s Tale, reimagining Ronald Reagan’s iconic Morning in America commercial to fit the ideals of Gilead.

“It’s morning again in America,” the trailer opens, showing Offred (Elisabeth Moss) looking out a window. “Today, more women will go to work than ever before in our country’s history. This year, dozens of children will be born to happy and healthy families. It’s morning again.”

The ideal pictures of women getting ready for work and newborn babies peacefully sleeping in their mother’s arms quickly turns into a much darker picture, transforming into a fiery scene with Handmaid’s standing before a Washington Monument that’s been converted into a cross as Offred declares “Wake up, America. Morning’s over.”

Based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel of the same name, The Handmaid’s Tale is set in a dystopian future where fertile women are confined to a strict life where their sole purpose is to bear children to high-ranking officials and their wives.

Hulu’s adaptation, created by Bruce Miller, extends the story beyond the novel’s 311 pages, with Offred, who was born June Osbourne, desperate to flee Gilead with her newborn child for the safety of Canada. At the end of Season 2, however, faced with the possibility of making her escape, Offred sent her child north and chose to remain in the dystopian nation to find her eldest daughter and to continue the rebellion against Gilead’s leaders.

According to Hulu’s official description for the upcoming season, the theme will be “blessed be the fight,” a play on Gilead’s prayer “blessed be the fruit.”

“Season Three of The Handmaid’s Tale is driven by June’s resistance to the dystopian regime of Gilead and her struggle to strike back against overwhelming odds,” the description reads. “Startling reunions, betrayals, and a journey to the terrifying heart of Gilead force all characters to take a stand, guided by one defiant prayer: ‘Blessed be the fight.’”

Along with Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale stars Joseph Fiennes, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Samira Wiley, and Bradley Whitford. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit‘s Christopher Meloni and The Haunting Of Hill House‘s Elizabeth Reaser will join the cast in Season 3.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Handmaid’s Tale are currently available for streaming on Hulu. Season 3 does not yet have a premiere date.