Hulu Renews Sarah Silverman Talk Show for Season 2

Hulu renewed comedian Sarah Silverman‘s talk show I Love You, America for a second season after the first earned glowing reviews from critics.

The streaming service announced the news on Sunday in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. The new season will start on Thursday, Sept. 6 and will be more political in nature, with a focus on the 2018 mid-term Congressional elections.

“I am fundamentally changed with each episode, each interview, each encounter,” Silverman said in a statement. “By the end of this I will likely be a butterfly. Or a really colorful moth.”

I Love You, America is filmed at a studio in Hollywood and finished its first 10-episode season in December.

The goal of the show has been to unite people with discussions of political news and other current events shaping life in the U.S. It is produced by Funny or Die, so it counts Will Ferrell and Adam McKay as among its executive producers. Gavin Purcell, a two-time Emmy winner for his work with Jimmy Fallon, is the showrunner.

Like Netflix, Hulu does not release ratings and viewership data, but I Love You, America was a hit with critics and audiences. It has a 92 percent fresh rating from critics and a 70 percent rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

In the first season, Silverman’s interview subjects included people who voted for President Donald Trump, naked audience members a former member of the Westboro Baptist Church, notes Entertainment Weekly.

Silverman is a two-time Emmy winner and recently appeared in Battle of the Sexes, Masters of Sex and Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. She had her own scripted series, The Sarah Silverman Program., which ran on Comedy Central from 2007 to 2010. She also voices Vanellope in Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph and its upcoming sequel. Last year, Netflix released her stand-up special, Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Silverman explained her experience with Trump voters.

After arguing with them and getting to know one another, she was able to joke with them. “Then I’m able to go: ‘Brandy! You cannot still think that Obama was born in the Serengeti.’ Because by this point we’re family, and then they’re more open to information, whereas arguing and spewing facts in their face… facts don’t change people’s minds,” Silverman said. “Emotions do. And the thing is that facts have now become opinions. And people are also taking their opinions and making them into facts.”