Hulu Offers $1 a Month Subscription for Cyber Monday

Hulu is joining in on the Cyber Monday deals, offering a crazy, limited-time only deal that will have you enjoying a year’s worth of streaming for only a few bucks.

Originally priced at $8 per month, the streaming service is offering new and eligible returning customers a year-long “limited commercials” plan for only 99 cents per month for 12 months. That adds up to roughly $12 per year and an $84 savings.

The limited-time deal, ending on Monday, Nov. 26, applies to all new subscribers as well as those subscribers who canceled their subscription over a year ago. A discounted deal is not currently being offered for current subscribers or for the streaming service’s commercial free tier, which costs $11.99 per month.

As one of the highest profile streaming services available, Hulu offers something unique that competitor Netflix doesn’t — it allows subscribers to watch new episodes of hit TV shows shortly after they air, including The Good Place, black-ish and Rick and Morty. Hulu also offers live-streaming of sports and events.

The streaming service’s catalogue also allows users to enjoy a number of exclusive shows, such as The Handmaid’s Tale. Based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name, the series is set in the dystopian society of Gilead, where women are confined to a strict life where their sole purpose is to bear children.

Hulu also recently debuted Castle Rock, dipping its toes into the horror genre. Starring Sissy Spacek, Andre Holland, and Bill Skarsgard and drawing inspiration from Stephen King’s literary universe, the series became Hulu’s “most successful first-season original launch.”

The streaming service is slated to add to its catalogue with the upcoming addition of Looking for Alaska, a book-to-series adaptation of John Green’s first novel of the same name. The series has already cast its main characters of Alaska Young and Miles “Pudge” Halter, with Kristine Froseth (Sierra Burgess is a Loser) and Charlie Plummer (Lean on Pete) taking the roles.

“Looking for Alaska is told through the eyes of teenager Miles ‘Pudge’ Halter (Plummer), as he enrolls in boarding school to try to gain a deeper perspective on life,” a synopsis for the series reads. “He falls in love with a girl, Alaska Young (Froseth), and after her unexpected death, he and his close friends attempt to uncover the truth behind her death and make sense of it.”

Other series on Hulu include The Path, The Looming Tower, and Sarah Silverman’s political talk show, I Love You America.