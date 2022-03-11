Major Hulu Show Is Coming to an End

A major Hulu series is coming to an end after just three seasons. Deadline reports that Love, Victor will come to a close this year, following its forthcoming third season. The show’s final eight episodes are set to debut on June 15. The outlet added that the news was revealed by Hulu as part of the streamer’s TCA presentation on Tuesday.

Love, Victor is a spinoff of the film . It follows the story of Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino) a Creekwood High student who has just recently moved to Atlanta, GA with his family from, their former home in rural Texas. Victor is forced to navigate the rocky seas of teenage life, including learning more about his own sexuality and religious beliefs. He eventually seeks advice and insight from Simon, but ultimately begins paving his own way. In addition to Cimino, the cast of Love, Victor also features Rachel Hilson, Bebe Wood, Anthony Turpel, Mason Gooding, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, George Sear, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, Anthony Keyvan and Ava Capri.

Videos by PopCulture.com

the gang is back one more time. 💙 the third and final season of #lovevictor drops June 15 on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/FyQZlBzuus — Love, Victor is avail now on hulu and disneyplus! (@LoveVictorHulu) February 8, 2022

In 2021, Cimino sat down with Buzzfeed to discuss Love, Victor, and he reflected on when he auditioned for the role. “We actually read some scenes from Love, Simon, but also just some mock scenes,” he recalled. “They didn’t really use any of the scenes that we actually had in the audition in the show. But it was just to give us some perspective on what was going on in the show and stuff like that.”

He later went on to discuss filming Victor’s big coming out moment, its impact on the show, and working opposite Ortiz, who plays his mother. “Honestly, it was really great. Ana is a phenomenal actress and she really kills it this season. She really gets to explore a different side that I think she hasn’t gotten to explore with characters in the past,” he said.

Cimino continued, “You know, she’s always been a very supportive LGBTQ parent, like on Ugly Betty. Now, she’s playing the complete opposite side of the spectrum, which I think was not only really fun for her, but really fun for me as an actor to watch her play because it’s so against who she is as a person and other characters she’s played. Ana is so accepting and loving and supportive of the LGBTQ community, so it was really cool to see everything she does this season.”