Hulu Losing Several Iconic Movies in Just a Few Hours

June is coming to a close, and that means streaming services' libraries are shuffling again. Hulu is losing a handful of classic movies on July 1, so at the time of this writing, you have just a few hours to watch them. Scroll down for some of the biggest titles leaving the service.

Like other streaming services, Hulu is relying more and more on original material, although it still licenses a substantial part of its catalog from other studios. It is also in a unique position as a new part of the Disney family which still carries material that's not always family-friendly. Therefore, some of the movies leaving Hulu this month may not be so easy to find wherever they end up streaming next.

Hulu is not always viewers' first destination for movies, since the service seems the most favorable for TV. It even specializes in live network streaming via Hulu + Live TV — available here with a free trial for new users. Its standard membership — available with its own free trial here — starts at just $5.99 per month but sometimes offers new episodes of network shows from week to week.

Still, in this case, there are at least a few reasons to log into Hulu movie night while you have a chance. Here are some of the most beloved movies leaving the service on Thursday, July 1, 2021.