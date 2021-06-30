Hulu Losing Several Iconic Movies in Just a Few Hours
June is coming to a close, and that means streaming services' libraries are shuffling again. Hulu is losing a handful of classic movies on July 1, so at the time of this writing, you have just a few hours to watch them. Scroll down for some of the biggest titles leaving the service.
Like other streaming services, Hulu is relying more and more on original material, although it still licenses a substantial part of its catalog from other studios. It is also in a unique position as a new part of the Disney family which still carries material that's not always family-friendly. Therefore, some of the movies leaving Hulu this month may not be so easy to find wherever they end up streaming next.
Still, in this case, there are at least a few reasons to log into Hulu movie night while you have a chance. Here are some of the most beloved movies leaving the service on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid is one of the most iconic American Western films of all time. Released in 1969, it stars Paul Newman and Robert Redford as its two titular characters on the run from police after committing a string of robberies.
Die Hard
A more recent but perhaps equally definitive American action movie is Die Hard, released in 1988. The movie stars Bruce Willis as an off-duty police officer single-handedly sabotaging a terrorist operation in a California skyscraper. It has spawned a broad-ranging franchise of movies, video games and other media, though the original remains the most lauded.
The Princess Bride
The Princess Bride is a fantasy comedy film that has held up better than either of those genres tend to do in retrospect. The movie stars Robin Wright as Princess Buttercup and Cary Elwes as her unlikely suitor Westley. It is a must-see for families with young children.
The Sandlot
Another iconic family film is The Sandlot — the story of a plucky group of baseball players in the suburbs of California. It was made in 1993 but it is set in 1962, so it comes with a double dose of nostalgia. Little League players should stream the movie while they can!
Little Women
Greta Gerwig's 2019 adaptation of Little Women just recently rocked the movie-going world, but previous iterations of the story are still worth checking out. That includes the 1994 version written by Robin Swicord and directed by Gillian Armstrong. It stars Winona Ryder, Gabriel Byrne, Trini Alvarado, Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes, Christian Bale, Eric Stoltz, John Neville, Mary Wickes, Susan Sarandon, Matthew Walker, Florence Paterson, Janne Mortil and Donal Logue.
Napolean Dynamite
It seems safe to say now, 17 years after its release, that Napolean Dynamite can be counted among the classics. This quirky comedy influenced a whole generation of movies, TV shows and viral videos, and it continues to do so to this day.
A Night at the Roxbury
Finally, another comedy whose ripple effects are still influencing movies made today is A Night at the Roxbury starring Will Ferrell and Chris Kattan. The 1998 feature-length sketch leaves Hulu on Wednesday night, so get your binge-watching in while you can!