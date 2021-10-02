Hulu Just Lost 7 More FOX Shows

Despite being low-key about their expiring TV shows, Hulu users have noticed seven FOX series are no longer on the platform. Hulu sometimes pulls episodes of shows as new ones air on TV and then also pulls full seasons when pre-established rights deals expire. All these shows are now canceled, so it seems the latter may have been the issue here. As noted in a screenshot posted on DejaViewstream, the following FOX shows are no longer streaming on Hulu: Axe Cop, Filthy Rich, Golan the Insatiable, The Loop, Lucas Bros. Moving Company, NEXT and Stacked.

This list is a mix of new and library titles that originally aired on the standard FOX network. The Loop starred Bret Harrison and ran from 2006 to 2007, airing two seasons totaling 17 episodes. The bookstore sitcom Stacked gained attention when it aired in 2005 and 2006 due to its star, Pamela Anderson. It aired two seasons, totaling 19 episodes.

Filthy Rich and NEXT are newer shows that both premiered in 2020. However, they were each canceled after merely one season apiece. Axe Cop, Golan the Insatiable and Lucas Bros. Moving Company all stem from the network’s experimental “Animation Domination High-Def” block. Axe Cop aired Season 1 on FOX in 2013 before jumping to FXX in 2015 for Season 2. Lucas Bros. Moving Company (2013-2015) followed a similar route, airing Season 1 on FOX before jumping to FXX for Season 2. Golan the Insatiable aired all its episodes via FOX between 2013 and 2015.

These programs’ exit follows another big FOX removal. Hulu recently lost the rights to Prodigal Son, the two-season serial killer drama that has a fervent following. Fans are clamoring for a revival somewhere, but that move is an indication that Hulu must not be too invested in keeping the show around for its subscribers. As of this writing, it appears as if Prodigal Son is dead, but stranger things have happened. After all, other shows canceled this season, namely Manifest and All Rise, have been revived in recent weeks.