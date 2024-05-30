Hulu Adding Frightening Horror Franchise: 'Saw' Movies Streaming This Weekend

'Saw' (2004) through 'Saw 7,' as well as the 'Spiral' spinoff, will be streaming on Hulu on June 1.

Hulu is giving viewers a chance to kick-start June with some epic scares! The streamer has announced that starting June 1, nearly the entire Saw franchise will be available to watch for subscribers.

From the original Saw all the way through to the seventh film, Saw: The Final Chapter, horror fans will be able to binge-watch several entries of the terrifying film series. Additionally, Saw spinoff Spiral: From The Book of Saw, starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, is already streaming on Hulu.

Created by James Wan and Leigh Whannell, the horror franchise debuted in 2004 with Saw. It follows two men who find themselves impending victims of the Jigsaw serial killer, who doesn't murder his victims in traditional ways, but rather crafts devices that cause the victim to be in control of whether or not they die. Both men wrote the story while Whannell wrote the screenplay — and starred in the movie — and Wan directed the film.

Saw was a hit with horror fans, making it very successful. The film earned more than $100 million at the global box office on a budget of just over $1 million. For the next six years, a new Saw film was released in theaters every October, with Saw: The Final Chapter debuting in 2010. Years later, Twisted Pictures and Lionsgate brought the franchise back with Jigsaw, the eighth film in the series. As previously noted, Spiral, a spinoff movie, debuted in 2021.

In 2023, Lionsgate released Saw X, which brought back actor Tobin Bell as the Jigsaw killer, John Kramer. Saw X was directed by Kevin Greuter, who also directed Saw VI and Saw: The Final Chapter. Greuter also served as editor on the first five Saw movies, as well as Jigsaw. The new film was written by Josh Stolberg and Patrick Goldfinger. The pair also wrote Jigsaw and Spiral. A new film, Saw XI, is currently in development for 2025.