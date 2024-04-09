'Saw 11' Release Date Pushed Back

Saw 11 was announced last year, but now fans will have to wait a little longer for the next entry into the horror film franchise. On Tuesday, it was announced on social media that the new movie will open in theaters on Sept. 26, 2025. It was originally expected to premiere on Sept. 27, 2024.

In a video posted to Instagram, the franchise's infamous tricycle-riding Billy doll rolled out to greet all of his "loyal devotees," and break the news that his "anticipated return" wouldn't be as soon as originally planned. "My associates and I are hard at work refining a cacophony of new traps to razor-sharp perfection. You should expect nothing less," Billy said. "These traps will be all the better with just a little more time. The clock is ticking. Will you play my waiting game... or die?"

Created by James Wan and Leigh Whannell, the horror franchise debuted in 2004 with Saw. It follows two men who find themselves impending victims of the Jigsaw serial killer, who doesn't murder his victims in traditional ways, but rather crafts devices that cause the victim to be in control of whether or not they die. Both men wrote the story while Whannell wrote the screenplay — and starred in the movie — and Wan directed the film.

Saw was a hit with horror fans, making it very successful. The film earned more than $100 million at the global box office on a budget of just over $1 million. For the next six years, a new Saw film was released in theaters every October, with Saw 7: The Final Chapter debuting in 2010. Years later, Twisted Pictures and Lionsgate brought the franchise back with Jigsaw, the eighth film in the series. As previously noted, Spiral, a spinoff movie, debuted in 2021.

In 2023, Lionsgate released Saw X, which brought back actor Tobin Bell as the Jigsaw killer, John Kramer. Saw X was directed by Kevin Greuter, who also directed Saw VI and Saw: The Final Chapter. Greuter also served as editor on the first five Saw movies, as well as Jigsaw. The new film was written by Josh Stolberg and Patrick Goldfinger. The pair also wrote Jigsaw and the franchise's 2021 spinoff, Spiral. It is currently unclear who will be helming Saw XI.