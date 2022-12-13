Howard Stern Slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix Show

Howard Stern gave an overwhelmingly negative review of Harry & Meghan, the new Netflix documentary series about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. During Monday's episode of The Howard Stern Show, Stern blasted the series as repetitive and "painful" to watch. He also said Markle and Harry come off as "whiny b—s" in the series.

"It's been painful. I don't... I wouldn't stay with it, but my wife wants to watch it, so, you know, we have shows we watch, but they come off like such whiny b—," Stern told his co-host, Robin Quivers, via Mediate. "I gotta tell you, man, I just don't get it."

Stern said he understood that Harry is still "pissed off" about how the royal family treated his mother, the late Princess Diana. Quivers agreed that Harry should deal with his issues with King Charles III. "You know, like, you gotta deal with the father who really screwed over your mother and knew what he was doing the whole time he did it," Quivers said. "It wasn't... there was nothing real about that relationship from beginning to end."

Although Stern felt bad for Harry losing his mother, he found it hypocritical for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to be complaining about a lack of privacy in the U.K. and then making a Netflix documentary for the world to see. "It's like the Kardashians except boring. You know what I mean?" Stern asked Quivers.

The former America's Got Talent judge admitted that the couple's situation in the U.K. was "troubling," but they still had a luxurious life there. "So like, where do you go with this? Is this your career talking about how humiliated you were being part of, I don't know, living in a castle... and it's hard to relate to," Stern said. "It's like, it looks pretty terrific to me. If it was me, I never had to worry about money and never had to worry about work."

Quivers and Stern also suggested that if they lived in castles, they would have ignored the media and just shut off the television. "I would, first of all, that estate – when you see those palaces and you see the grounds, I could live my whole life in that palace, in the grounds," said Stern. "'Cause you know, I live in my house. I haven't left in three years. It doesn't seem like [a] prison to me. You know, and then you got butlers and cars and food and... f— you!"

As he wrapped up his segment on Harry & Meghan, Stern predicted that Harry is not going to stay with Markle forever. "You know, I think he's eventually not gonna dig her. I'm telling you," he said.

Stern is hardly the first person to criticize Harry and Markle for starring in a Netflix show about their lives after complaining about a lack of privacy while they were senior members of the royal family. In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, the couple's global press secretary disputed the idea that they had cited a lack of privacy for leaving the U.K.

"The Duke and Duchess have never cited privacy as the reason for stepping back," the statement read. "This distorted narrative was intended to trap the couple into silence. In fact, their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties. Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series."

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan were released on Dec. 8. The second batch of three episodes will be released to Netflix on Dec. 15.