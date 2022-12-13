Prince Harry Did Something Special for Kids of Fallen Military Members

Prince Harry gave back in a major way this holiday season. According to PEOPLE, he did something incredibly special for the children of fallen military members. To spread some Christmas cheer, Harry dressed up as everyone's favorite superhero, Spider-Man, to share a special message.

Harry dressed up as the iconic Marvel hero in a video message for Scotty's Little Soldiers charity, which put on a Chrismas party this year with the theme "Heroes and Villains." As PEOPLE noted, the charity helps children and young people who have lost a parent in the British armed forces. In his video message, Peter Parker, er, Harry shared some words. He said, "Christmas is a time when we miss our loved ones really, really badly. And that's okay. But, at the same time, it can be possible to feel guilty for having fun without our parents." The heroic prince continued, "But I'm here to assure you that our parents always want us to have fun, okay? So don't feel guilty. You're allowed to have the best time ever, especially with the Scotty's Little Soldiers community. So go out there, have the best time, and Merry Christmas."

For this year's Christmas party, the children were tasked with "defeating" the villains that were trying to ruin the holiday. Harry explained, "Use your teamwork, your brains, and your brawn and you do exactly that. Find them, and don't let them ruin Christmas." At the end of the video, Harry finally removed his mask to wish everyone a Merry Christmas.

Harry undoubtedly spoke from the heart, as he is, unfortunately, all too familiar with this subject since he lost his own mother, the late Princess Diana, when he was young. He's also a veteran and went on two tours of Afghanistan, a topic that he discussed in his recently released docuseries, Harry & Meghan. As he explained in the Netflix documentary, this enabled him to have a "lived experience that other members of my family wouldn't have had." The Duke of Sussex said, "Two tours in Afghanistan, flying Apache helicopters on a military base means that you grow up pretty fast. Jeez I went to war twice. The people that I met and the lifelong friends made, that was my second family." The first three episodes of Harry and Meghan Markle's documentary were released on Thursday via Netflix. The next three episodes will follow on Thursday, Dec. 15.