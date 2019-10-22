How to Get Paid to Watch Disney+

Believe it or not, there is a way you can get paid to watch your favorite childhood movies on Disney+. The new streaming service has been gasoline on the fire for people talking about the rising price of streaming entertainment, but for a select few, it will actually be a source of income. The only catch is a few thoughtful writing assignments.

The offer comes from Reviews.org, a platform that wants some reflective viewers to revisit Disney classics ahead of the launch of Disney+. Five candidates will be chosen for the project, and will be expected to watch 30 movies and TV shows, then write a review of Disney+ itself.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The gig pays $1,000 — not too shabby for a trip down memory lane. Applicants must be 18 years old or older, and must be a citizen or permanent resident of the United States. Most importantly, they must be a Disney fanatic, although clearly that is not hard these days.

The submission process is no small thing, however. Applicants must be subscribed to the Reviews.org YouTube channel, and must submit a video explaining what their favorite Disney movie is and why. This is required in addition to the written application, and both are due by Nov. 7.

Of course, a big added perk to this job is the free subscription to Disney+. The five winners will get a complimentary year on the streaming service, and will also get a Disney-theme watching kit. This includes a Pixar popcorn popper and movie theater-style popcorn.

It sounds like Reviews.org is looking for applicants with a wide range of Disney knowledge. Those with ’90s nostalgia or a Pixar preference have a shot, but the real experts will be those who know everything from Sleeping Beauty to Zootopia like the backs of their hands. That is not always easy to come by, although it does give parents a marked advantage, as they probably have personal experience with at least two eras of Disney.

The site also wants people who can cover the small screen content as well as the movies. Disney has had a hand in TV for a long time, yet the cartoons and Disney Channel Originals do not have quite the same magical staying power as their theatrical counterparts.

The competition will be fierce, but there is no fee to apply, so it is worth a shot at the very least. This dream job is open until Thursday, Nov. 7 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Disney+ goes live on Tuesday, Nov. 12.