‘House of Cards’ Star Robin Wright Shares Bloody Promo to Confirm End of Final Season Filming

House of Cards finished production on its final season, and star Robin Wright is teasing a bloody return for Claire Underwood.

Wright became No. 1 on the show’s call sheet after Kevin Spacey was fired following allegations of years of sexual misconduct.

“As of last Friday, we finished filming the final season of [House of Cards],” Wright wrote on Instagram. “Working with our cast and crew has been an absolute joy.”

“We became a family and I will miss you all and the nonstop laughs!,” she added. “Thank you [Netflix] & MRC for all of your support through the years!!”

In the photo, the actress appears as President Claire Underwood, who literally has blood on her hands, perhaps a hint regarding the fate of her husband Frank (Spacey).

Over the course of the first five seasons of the series, Frank got elected to the Oval Office and, as he manipulated behind-the-scenes, got re-elected with Claire as his vice-president.

As the fifth season came to a close, Frank resigned in disgrace after a series of scandals, leaving Claire as the first female president of the United States.

The season finale served as an unexpected mirror to events in real life, after Spacey was fired and disgraced following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment spanning the last three decades. Netflix cut ties with the once-loved actor, and Wright was promoted to the show’s lead.

Showrunner Beau Willimon quickly released a statement back in October after the accusations came to light.

“Anthony Rapp’s story is deeply troubling,” Willimon said. “During the time I worked with Kevin Spacey on House of Cards, I neither witnessed nor was aware of any inappropriate behavior on set or off. That said, I take reports of such behavior seriously and this is no exception. I feel for Mr. Rapp and I support his courage.”

By late November, Netflix and Media Right Capital, the show’s production team, came to the decision to continue on with the show without Spacey’s character. Work on the sixth season resumed in December.

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey,” the statement read. “We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show,” the streamer said in a statement. “We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey.”

For House of Cards’ final season, the series will introduce Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear as recurring characters.