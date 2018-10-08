‘House of Cards’ Full-Length Season 6 Trailer Released

Netflix released the full-length trailer for House of Cards season 6 on Monday morning, just weeks before it finally premieres.

The final season of House of Cards comes to Netflix on Nov. 2, and judging by the trailer, things will start collapsing fast. The two-minute long video shows Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) standing up to everyone and driving people away — both enemies and allies. It also shows the world’s reaction to her presidency, and the overwhelming fear she seems to inspire in those around her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

House of Cards season 5 ended with Claire Underwood taking her seat in the Oval Office. In the final moments, she even broke the fourth wall, staring directly into the camera and saying: “my turn.” This season was always going to shift to her perspective, even before former star Kevin Spacey, who played her husband, Frank Underwood, was fired following sexual misconduct allegations.



Now, with all the power in her hands, President Claire Underwood needs only to try and hold onto it, and it looks like she has plenty of opposition. The trailer begins with voice over from various news outlets, decrying her leadership and her motives.

“I think she might be the worst thing that has ever happened to this country,” one of the broadcasters said.

Meanwhile, President Underwood is shown in strict opposition to the new characters Annette and Bill Shepherd, played by Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear. As Netflix explained in a press release back in August, the Shepherds run a generations-old industrial conglomerate, and they wield significant power in Washington as lobbyists. Apparently, they will be going up against Claire, who is shown giving a speech where she speaks broadly about “American oligarchs.”

The trailer also seemed to show more proof that Frank Underwood will be dead in the upcoming season. One of the many shots to flash across the screen shows a corpse in a body bag going into what looks like an incinerator, while another shows a mound of flaming ashes. Several shots also show Claire and other powerful characters in black, gathered in an ornate church.

House of Cards has always followed the premise of a sociopathic character rising to power by any means necessary. Now, as it approaches its series finale, the question on everyone’s mind is how it will wrap up six years of stories, and whether Claire Underwood will pay for the crimes of herself and her husband.



House of Cards season 6 premieres on Nov. 2 on Netflix.