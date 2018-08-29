‘House of Cards’ Season 6: New Photos Focus on Robin Wright, New Characters

The lateset photos from House of Cards season 6 put the spotlight on Robin Wright as she prepares to take center stage for the series finale.

House of Cards has followed the rise of Francis (Kevin Spacey) and Claire Underwood (Wright), a couple of ruthless political minds climbing through the American democratic system by any means necessary. The production appeared hit a stumbling point last year when Spacey was accused of sexual assault and ultimately fired. However, die-hard fans knew that Frank Underwood was already on his way out.

In the season 5 finale, Claire ascended to the presidency, double-crossing her husband in the process. She even established herself as the new lead character by breaking the fourth wall, the same way that Spacey did so often.

“My turn,” she said ominously.

Therefore, it is no surprise to see that the early looks at season 6 are almost all Claire-centric. The actress cuts an intimidating figure, and the question remains: how will she be punished for the many crimes she committed to get to the top?

Something certainly lies in store for Claire, as season 6 was already expected to be House of Cards‘ last. The new episodes hit Netflix on Nov. 2. In the meantime, scroll down for a few glimpses of President Claire Underwood in action.

The Shepherds

Diane Lane and Grege Kinnear are joining the House of Cards cast for the final season, playing new characters named Annette and Bill Shepherd. According to a report by Variety, the siblings run a massive industrial conglomorate. They will apparently have a history with the Underwoods, and their son, played by Cody Fern, will represent the up-and-coming hungry generation in Washington.

Reception

The Shepherds are reportedly meant as a vague nod to the Koch brothers, real-life industrial power players who work behind the scenes in Washington. Koch Industries has influenced virtually every aspect of modern life, including energy, transportation, farming and so much more, yet for many years the name was not even common knowledge. This appears to be the idea behind the Shepherds as well.

Hand in Hand

Despite her descent into unthinkable ruthlessness after double-crossing her husband, Claire Underwood has clearly not lost her knack for deception. The president can be seen smiling for the crowd in many sneak peeks at the new season, proving that the big finale will not be all bleak.

Usher In

While Frank is out of the picture, his old adviser Mark Usher (Scott Campbell) clearly is not. The adversary-turned-adviser appears to have taken some role in the new president’s administrator, or at least maintained his status enough to meet with her in the office. Meanwhile, the photo shows Claire brandishing what appears to be a ring in front of Bill Shepherd.

Natural Leader

After six years of plotting and scheming, Claire Underwood will only get one brief season of House of Cards to occupy the Oval Office. Still, it is clear that she takes to leadership at once, commanding attention in this shot as though she were born for it.

The Throne

Almost as if responding to these tenuous political times, Netflix has made a point of advertising House of Cards heavily with images of Claire in the Oval Office, showing what it looks like for a woman to hold the presidency.

Behind the Scenes

Previously released photos from behind the scenes show Wright adjusting easily to the lead role. The actress has been unassuming and humble about taking center stage, but many fans feel it was the natural choice for the series. She can be seen somewhere in the residence as well as the office.

Blood on Her Hands

Finally, Netflix is not being coy about Claire’s accountability. She has committed heinous acts to get herself on the top of the heap, but now she must face the consequences.