‘House of Cards’ First Look: See Robin Wright’s President in Season 6 Photos

Netflix has revealed the first photos from season 6 of House of Cards, and they are all about Robin Wright.

Wright, who plays Claire Underwood on the Netflix original series, is shown getting into character in two behind-the-scenes shots captured by photographer David Giesbrecht.

The first of the pair sees Wright in the Oval Office set talking to director Alek Sakharov, who has worked on three previous episodes of the series.

Wright is presumably working on a scene involving Underwood’s new presidential duties. Her character began her stint as Commander-in-Chief after serving as Vice President to her husband, Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey). Frank resigned from office after his numerous illegal actions came to light.

These second shot sees Wright’s character out of the Oval Office and into a more casual setting.

She appears to be in a bedroom or other residential area, presumably in the White House.

Wright’s costumes in each shot continue her character’s typical wardrobe of commanding executive wear.

Wright will serve as the show’s sole lead in season 6 following the firing of Spacey as the season began production. Spacey was fired from the series after numerous accounts of sexual assault and harassment against surfaced, including from some people who worked on House of Cards.

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey,” the company said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “We will continue to work with [production company Media Rights Capital] during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show. We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey.”

MRC also issued a statement vowing to investiagate any claims that have now come to light in the wake of the Spacy scandal.

“We are deeply troubled to learn about these new allegations that are being made to the press concerning Kevin Spacey’s interaction with members of the crew of House of Cards,” MRC said in a statement. “As the producer of the show, creating and maintaining a safe working environment for our cast and crew has always been our top priority. We have consistently reinforced the importance of employees reporting any incident without fear of retaliation, and we have investigated and taken appropriate actions following any complaints.”

The only media we’ve seen of the new season so far has been solo looks at Wright in action, so it appears Spacey’s presence is long gone.

All episodes of House of Cards are currently streaming on Netflix.