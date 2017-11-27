‘House of Cards’ Aiming to Resume Season 6 Production Without Kevin Spacey

In the aftermath of the sexual assault and harassment allegations made against Kevin Spacey, it looks like production company Media Rights Capital is trying to pick up the pieces of their hit show House of Cards. Production on the Netflix Original’s sixth season has been halted as part of the ongoing investigation into Spacey’s behavior.

Now, Media Rights Capital has sent out a letter to its cast and crew, updating them on the status of House of Cards. A copy of the letter was obtained by TVLine, and it reveals that producers are hoping to resume work on the show by December 8th.

“These last two months have tested and tried all of us in ways none of us could have foreseen,” read part of the letter. “The one thing we have learned throughout this process is that this production is bigger than just one person.”

The letter is full of thanks and praise to the cast and crew for their patience and loyalty. It references “discussions” with Netflix, though never expressly mentions the accusations against the show’s once central star, Kevin Spacey.

While the letter does sound like a hopeful sign that House of Cards will get its farewell season, it also encourages crew members to hedge their bets.

“Our hope is that the entire crew will be able to reconvene when production resumes,” the letter says, “but we want you to know that we will certainly understand if crew members need to find other work in the interim, which will prevent them from re-joining us.”

Spacey is now facing over 20 accusations of sexual misconduct. Netflix severed all ties with the Oscar-winning actor in the wake of these revelations.