9 Holiday Movies That Netflix Really Needs to Add

While binge-watching anything is a nationwide pastime year-round, the holiday season brings new festive fare to the table, from classic films to more recent releases.

Unfortunately, not all of these movies are available on Netflix, something holiday film fans might not be too thrilled about.

The streaming service does have a solid selection of holiday offerings, including How The Grinch Stole Christmas, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Santa Clause and Gremlins, but there are definitely a few classics that Netflix users might be missing.

Read on for a few holiday favorites Netflix should pick up for next year.

‘Elf’

The Will Ferrell-led comedy has become a seasonal staple, spawning quote after endlessly usable quote to keep you laughing through the holiday season. If ever there was a movie Netflix needs to add, this is it.

‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’

Chevy Chase stars as Clark Griswold, a dad who just wants to have the perfect Christmas with his family, but things quickly go haywire as his cousin and his family show up and start living on the Griswold’s property.

‘A Christmas Story’

Sure, it usually airs for 24 hours on Christmas Day, but this perennial classic deserves to be streamable year-round, because it’s never too early in the year to see whether Ralphie does, in fact, get his BB gun for Christmas.

‘The Polar Express’

Based on Chris Van Allsburg’s children’s book of the same name, The Polar Express sees one disbelieving boy take a magical train ride to the North Pole on Christmas Eve where he learns about both Christmas and himself.

‘Home Alone’

Many parents’ worst nightmare, the first Home Alone film finds Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) left at home after his folks head off on vacation with his family. Soon, young Kevin must defend his home from a pair of rather unskilled robbers, which he does quite successfully.

‘Miracle on 34th Street’

Another perennial favorite, Miracle on 34th Street sees a man named Kris Kringlefill in for a department store Santa Claus. After claiming that he really is the famed gift giver, a hearing is held to determine whether Kringle is the real deal.

‘The Holiday’

While it may be a predictably cliché seasonal rom-com, The Holiday is just the thing if you’re in the mood for such fare. Starring Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jack Black and Jude Law, the film follows two women from different countries who swap lives and naturally, find love in the process.

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

Perhaps the most classic of Christmas classics, It’s a Wonderful Life debuted in 1946 and has charmed audiences ever since. Starring James Stewart, the film follows a man who wished he had never been born and an angel (Henry Travers) sent to make his wish come true while showing the man just how many lives he has touched.

Bonus: ‘Die Hard’

As the debate rages on over whether Die Hard is, in fact, a Christmas movie, the film starts at a Christmas party and that’s good enough for this list. Bruce Willis stars as a man who tries to save his family after they’re taken hostage.

Photo Credit: New Line Cinema