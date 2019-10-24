‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Reportedly Coming to Disney+

Hocus Pocus 2 is apparently on its way to Disney+, after years of rumors and remarks from the cast and crew of the original film. A new report from Collider claims the film, a sequel to the 1993 Disney movie, is “moving forward” and a writer is attached to pen the script. While the original leading trio (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy) is not yet attached to the project, Disney execs are hoping they will come aboard.

In fact, this new writer, Jen D’Angelo, has reportedly been tasked with finding a way to work the original cast into this streaming sequel. It is unknown if the trio will be the central force of the picture or if they will play supporting roles to a new group of witches.

Videos by PopCulture.com

D’Angelo is best know for her work on the popular Comedy Central sitcom Workaholics and a writer and co-producer. She reunited with the leading trio of Workaholics (Adam Devine, Anders Holm and Blake Anderson) when she served as an associate producer on their movie Game Over, Man!, which premiered on Netflix in March 2018. She was also a writer and producer on two recent network sitcoms, Fox’s LA to Vegas and CBS’ Happy Together. Both of those series ended after one season.

No release date has been set for the movie as of press time.

Hocus Pocus was released on July 16, 1993. It follows the misadventures of three evil witches (Midler, Parker and Najimy) who are brought back to life by a teenager (Omri Katz). Thora Birch, Vinessa Shaw, Sean Murray and Doug Jones also appear in the film. The spooky comedy was never a smash hit, earning around $39 million on $28 million budget. However, it has ammassed popularity with younger viewers over the years, with most attributing that resurgence to its annual airings on ABC Family (now Freeform) each Halloween season.

Disney+ is Disney’s upcoming streaming service that will house family friendly content from its massive back catalog, as well as new original content. Upcoming Disney+ show include Star Wars TV series The Mandolorian, meta sitcom High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, a live action remake of Lady and the Tramp and Christmas movie Noelle, which stars Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader. It will also house TV shows based on Marvel Comics properties, such as: Loki, Hawkeye, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and What If?.

Photo Credit: Disney