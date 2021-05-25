Hit Halle Berry and Hugh Jackman Thriller Coming to Netflix Next Week

✖

One Halle Berry and Hugh Jackman-starring film is headed to Netflix next week! As the streamer prepares to begin adding the first of its June 2021 titles, it has been confirmed that the 2001 action thriller film Swordfish will be added to the streaming library on Tuesday, June 1. The film will be added on the first day of the month alongside a number of other fan-favorites, including Million Dollar Baby, Stand By Me, The Big Lebowski, and The Wedding Guest.

With the film's addition now just days away, Netflix is already gearing up for it. The streaming library already has a placeholder for the film, where fans can set a reminder using the "Remind Me" button for when the film drops. Doing this will allow the film to be automatically added to your List once it is available for streaming, meaning you will not have to search for it on June 1. The streamer's official synopsis teases, "A gifted hacker with a criminal past is recruited by a group of shadowy, seductive figures for an elaborate scheme where nothing is quite as it seems." The placeholder also bears a promo image for the film showing Berry, Jackman, and fellow Swordfish star John Travolta in character.

Swordfish opened in theaters in June 2001 and centered on ex-con and computer hacker Stanley Jacobson, who is recruited by a covert counter-terrorist unit called Black Cell, which is led by Gabriel Shear, to help steal $6 billion in unused government funds. Directed by Dominic Sena, the film starred Travolta as Gabriel, Jackman as Stanley, and Berry as Ginger. According to Box Office Mojo, Swordfish grossed over $147 million in worldwide box office receipts.

The film, however, has largely flopped in the two decades since its release, and it even earned Travolta a Razzie Award nomination for Worst Actor. On Rotten Tomatoes, Swordfish currently only has a 35% Tomatometer rating, meaning that just 25% of the 138 reviews compiled on the site are positive, with the remaining 75% being negative. In their review for Newsweek, critic David Ansen wrote, "it's a good thing the action is noisily distracting, because you don't want any down-time in which to ponder the plausibility, or the sense, of anything that is happening." Critic Emanuel Levy wrote for his site that Swordfish is a "techno thriller that suffers from narrative shortcomings but is elevated by the star power of John Travolta and Halle Berry and particularly Aussie actor Hugh Jackman."

Viewers will have the chance to weigh in with their own opinions when Swordfish becomes available for streaming on Netflix on Tuesday, June 1. You can view the full list of June 2021 titles by clicking here, and don't forget to check out everything leaving Netflix next month.