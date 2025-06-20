Here Are the 10 Most-Watched Movies of All Time on Netflix

Netflix may be best known for its hit shows like Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Wednesday, but over the years, the streamer has also made a name for itself thanks to its Netflix original movies.

Originally launched in 1998 as a DVD-by-mail service, Netflix’s business model shifted in 2007 when it introduced online streaming. In the years since, the streamer has transformed its library from one largely focused on licensed series and films to one heavily focused on original content, and in doing so has not only cemented itself as one of the biggest names in the streaming business, but also a go-to place for original films.

In recent years, Netflix has started sharing insight into its most popular titles, pulling back the current on viewership data to reveal the most popular movies streaming on the platform. In a sea of original content, which has included some flops, 10 movies have drawn millions of viewers, becoming the most-watched Netflix movies of all time.

10. We Can Be Heroes

Views: 137.3 million

Hours Viewed: 231.2 million

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76% critics, 41% audience

Cast: YaYa Gosselin, Lyon Daniels, Andy Walken, Hala Finley, Lotus Blossom, Dylan Henry Lau, Andrew Diaz, Isaiah Russel-Bailey, Akira Akbar, Nathan Blair, and Vivien Lyra Blair

Synopsis: “When alien invaders kidnap Earth’s superheroes, their children must team up and learn to work together if they want to save their parents and the world.”

9. Damsel

Views: 138 million

Hours Viewed: 253 million

Cast: Millie Bobby Brown, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Angela Bassett, and Robin Wright

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 56% critics, 59% audience

Synopsis: “A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.”

8. The Gray Man

Views: 139.3 million

Hours Viewed: 299.5 million

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 45% critics, 90% audience

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Regé-Jean Page, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Dhanush, Alfre Woodard, and Billy Bob Thornton

Synopsis: “When the CIA’s most skilled operative—whose true identity is known to none—accidentally uncovers dark agency secrets, a psychopathic former colleague puts a bounty on his head, setting off a global manhunt by international assassins.”

7. Leave the World Behind

Views: 143.4 million

Hours Viewed: 339.3 million

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 73% critics, 36% audience

Cast: Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha’la, and Kevin Bacon

Synopsis: “A family’s vacation is upended when two strangers arrive at night, seeking refuge from a cyberattack that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world.”

6. Back in Action

Views: 147.2 million

Hours Viewed: 279.7 million

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 29% critics, 60% audience

Cast: Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, Kyle Chandler, and Glenn Close

Synopsis: “Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.”

5. Bird Box

Views: 157.4 million

Hours Viewed: 325.3 million

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 64% critics, 58% audience

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes, Jacki Weaver, Rosa Salazar, Danielle Macdonald, Lil Rel Howery, Tom Hollander, Colson Baker, BD Wong, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Sarah Paulson, and John Malkovich

Synopsis: “When a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, only one thing is certain: if you see it, you take your life. Facing the unknown, Malorie finds love, hope and a new beginning only for it to unravel. Now she must flee with her two children down a treacherous river to the one place left that may offer sanctuary. But to survive, they’ll have to undertake the perilous two-day journey blindfolded.”

4. The Adam Project

Views: 157.6 million

Hours Viewed: 281 million

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 68% critics, 73% audience

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell in his film debut, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Catherine Keener, and Zoe Saldaña

Synopsis: “A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past while saving the future.”

3. Don’t Look Up

Views: 171.4 million

Hours Viewed: 408.6 million

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 55% critics, 78% audience

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep

Synopsis: “DON’T LOOK UP tells the story of two low-level astronomers, who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet earth.”

2. Carry-On

Views: 172.1 million

Hours Viewed: 344.1 million

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 88% critics, 51% audience

Cast: Taron Egerton, Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler, and Jason Bateman

Synopsis: “A young TSA agent fights to outsmart a mysterious traveler who blackmails him into letting a dangerous package slip onto a Christmas Eve flight.”

1. Red Notice

Views: 230.9 million

Hours Viewed: 454.2 million

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 37% critics, 92% audience

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Ritu Arya

Synopsis: “An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler and two rival criminals, there’s no telling what will happen.”