Horror and absurd comedy are taking over the HBO Max TV show chart right now.

While HBO’s more straightforward dramas are on hiatus, a new horror hit is taking over, all while some stranger comedy shows are also filling the void.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see the HBO Max top TV show list as it currently stands on Tuesday (Nov. 11, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films in question.

4. Last Week Tonight

Play video

Official Episode Synopsis: “John Oliver discusses felony murder, a way you can wind up in prison for murder without actually killing anyone, and why Cillian Murphy won an Oscar, not his parents whose hot Irish sex led to his existence. Those last two things are related. We swear.”

3. The Chair Company

Play video

Official Synopsis: “After an embarrassing incident at work, a man (Emmy-winner Tim Robinson) finds himself investigating a far-reaching conspiracy.”

2. Smiling Friends

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Smiling Friends follows the employees of a small company dedicated to bringing happiness to a bizarre yet colorful world.”

1. IT: Welcome to Derry

Play video

Official Synopsis: “This terrifying prequel series goes back to 1962 to trace the origins of the murderous, shape-shifting entity known as Pennywise the Clown.”