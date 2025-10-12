John Cena’s TV Show Is No. 1 on HBO Max Right Now

John Cena is the biggest star on HBO Max right now, winning another weekend by starring in the streamer’s No. 1 show.

The WWE Superstar is preparing to leave the ring behind, so it’s a big achievement that he’s been able to transition to TV (and film) so successfully. Plus, he’s holding off some serious competition in the HBO Max ranks.

Continue on to see the HBO Max top TV show list as it currently stands on Sunday (Oct. 12, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films in question.

3. Smiling Friends

Official Synopsis: “Smiling Friends follows the employees of a small company dedicated to bringing happiness to a bizarre yet colorful world.”

2. Task

Official Synopsis: “An FBI agent (Mark Ruffalo) heads a task force to put an end to a string of violent robberies led by an unassuming family man (Tom Pelphrey).”



1. Peacemaker

Official Synopsis: “Following the events of The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker returns from his encounter with Bloodsport, only to discover that his freedom comes at a price.”