‘Superman 2’ Officially Announced, Including Release Date and Title

The last son of Krypton is headed back to the big screen.

Surprising no one, DC Studios is fast-tracking a sequel to Superman after the movie grossed over $600 million at the worldwide box-office when it released in theaters this past July.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The sequel, titled Man of Tomorrow, will hit theaters just two years after the first Superman on July 9, 2027. James Gunn will return to write and direct, and David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult will return as Superman and Lex Luthor.

Gunn announced the sequel on social media with a drawing of Luthor in his iconic Warsuit, suggesting that Luthor and Superman will go head-to-head in the sequel.

Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027. pic.twitter.com/hegJEuRMTk — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 3, 2025

It’ll be a big two years for Gunn’s new version of the DC Cinematic Universe. Supergirl, an adaptation of Tom King’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow that stars Milly Alcock as Superman’s cousin, will hit theaters next June. In addition, a horror film from Mike Flanagan (Haunting of Hill House) revolving around the origins of the Batman villain Clayface will hit theaters on September 11, 2026.

Several other actors are expected to return for Man of Tomorrow, although nothing has been confirmed yet. Isabela Merced, who played Hawkgirl in Superman, reposted James Gunn’s announcement of the sequel on her Instagram Story with the caption “See you sooon.”