HBO Max Serves up Spooks and Treats This Halloween With Month-Long Spotlight

HBO Max is bringing viewers tons of treats in the form of spooky movies that celebrate the spirit of Halloween all month long. The streaming service has dropped an extensive list of all the fright-filled films and TV shows that subscribers can check out, from family-friendly fare to like the Harry Potter films to monster movies such as Cloverfield and Godzilla vs. Kong. If it’s magic and mysticism you prefer, HBO Max has both The Witches (1990) and its 2020 remake, Roald Dahl’s The Witches.

The streamer is also offering up a ton of great horror franchise films, with every Final Destination movie available, as well as a number of films from the Conjuring universe, including the original film and the most recent, The Conujring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Stephen King fans can find a handful of movies based on the beloved horror writer’s novels, such as Firestarter, The Shining, and both It and It: Chapter 2. There are a few great horror-comedies fans can check out too, like Freaky, Little Shop of Horrors (1986), and Return of the Living Dead. Scroll down to see the full list, and make sure to add a few to your watchlist!

Magic and Witchcraft

The Witches of Eastwick, 1987

Kiki’s Delivery Service, 1989

Earwig and the Witch, 2020

Tim Burton’s The Corpse Bride, 2005

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011

The Witches, 1990

Roald Dahl’s The Witches, 2020

Beautiful Creatures, 2013

Nanny McPhee, 2006

Love Spells (Amarres) (available 10/14)

Nancy Drew

I Married a Witch, 1942

The Seeker: The Dark is Rising, 2007

The Golden Compass, 2007

Tigtone

The Testament of Sister New Devil

Puella Magi Madoka Magica

Death Note

Over the Garden Wall

Sabrina: Magic of the Red Rose, 2015

Summer Camp Island

Constantine: City of Demons, 2018

Justice League: Dark, 2017

The Infernal Cauldron (10/3)

Fun Size, 2012

Creature Features

Cloverfield, 2008

Super 8, 2011

The Blob, 1958

Red Riding Hood, 2011

The Brothers Grimm, 2005

The Mummy, 1959

Godzilla: The Showa-Era Films, 1954-1975

Godzilla, 2014

King Kong, 2005

Kong Skull Island, 2017

Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021

King Kong, 1976

King Kong, 1933

Son of Kong, 1933

Jurassic Park, 1993

The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997

Jurassic Park III, 2001

Independence Day, 1996

Lady in the Water, 2006

War of the Gargantuas, 1966

Critters, 1986

Critters 2: The Main Course, 1988

Critters 3, 1991

Critters 4, 1992

The X From Outer Space, 1967

Equinox, 1970

Gremlins, 1984

Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990

Your Waking Nightmare

Freaky, 2020

Trick ‘R Treat, 2008

Final Destination, 2000

Final Destination 2, 2003

Final Destination 3, 2006

The Final Destination, 2009

Final Destination 5, 2011

The Evil Dead, 1981

Evil Dead II, 1987

Army of Darkness, 1992

Poltergeist, 1982

Poltergeist II: The Other Side, 1986

Poltergeist III, 1988

Dracula, 1958

Dracula: Prince of Darkness, 1966

Dracula Has Risen From the Grave, 1968

Curse of Frankenstein, 1957

It, 2017

It: Chapter 2 (10/10)

Stephen King’s It (television miniseries)

Firestarter, 1984

Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye, 1985

The Outsider

Orphan, 2009

The Invisible Man, 2020

The Conjuring, 2013

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (10/21) – Trailer

Annabelle: Creation, 2017

Mama, 2013

The Shining, 1980

The Gallows, 2015

Ouija: Origin of Evil, 2016

The Hunt, 2020

Red Riding Hood, 2011

House of Wax

Mystery of the Wax Museum, 1933

The Happening, 2008

Lady in the Water, 2006

Night of the Living Dead, 1968

28 Days Later, 2003

28 Weeks Later, 2007

Malignant, 2021 (expires 10/10)

Spooky Comedies

Warm Bodies, 2013

Wellington Paranormal

Tim & Eric’s Bedtime Stories

Little Shop of Horrors, 1986

Los Espookys

House, 1977

Evil Dead 2, 1987

Army of Darkness, 1992

My Best Friend Is a Vampire, 1988

Freaky, 2020

Cursed, 2005

Trick ‘R Treat, 2008

The Shivering Truth

I Was a Teenage Zombie, 1987

Return of the Living Dead, 1985

Ghosts

Lucy, the Daughter of the Devil

Metalocalypse

Costume Ideas

Birds of Prey, 2020

Doctor Who

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, 2001

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, 2002

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, 2003

Clueless, 1995

The Goonies, 1985

Batman: The Long Halloween Pt. 1, 2021

Batman: The Long Halloween Pt. 2, 2021

Batman vs. Dracula, 2005

Mortal Kombat, 2021

Adventure Time

Steven Universe

The Matrix, 1999

The Matrix Reloaded, 2003

The Matrix Revolutions, 2003

The Great Gatsby, 2013

Tim Burton’s, The Corpse Bride, 2005

The Wizard of Oz, 1939

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971

Wonder Woman 1984, 2020

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, 2021

Batman, 1989

Batman Returns, 1992

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, 1993

Batman Forever, 1995

Batman & Robin, 1997

Batman Begins, 2005

The Dark Knight, 2008

The Dark Knight Rises, 2012

Suicide Squad, 2016

Saturday Night Fever, 1977

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, 2003

Game of Thrones

Watchmen, 2009

Watchmen (series)

Rick and Morty

Supergirl, 1984

The Powerpuff Girls

Bonnie and Clyde, 1967

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1997

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999

Austin Powers in Goldmember, 2002

Elf, 2003

Family-Friendly Frights

Victor and Valentino

My Best Friend Is a Vampire, 1988

Scoob!, 2020

Scoobtober

Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo, 2020

Scooby-Doo! The Movie, 2002

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, 2004

Daphne & Velma, 2018

Halloween TV

Halloween episodes of the following series will also be included: