HBO Max Removing Several 'Looney Tunes' Shows on Friday

✖

This Friday, three fan-favorite Looney Tunes productions are leaving the HBO Max catalog. HBO Max announced in March which new TV shows and movies would be joining its lineup and which would be leaving at the end of April. Sadly, the Looney Tunes in general are taking a serious hit.

On Friday, April 30, HBO Max will lose The Looney Tunes Show (2011), Looney Tunes: Back In Action (2003) and New Looney Tunes (2015). If you've been meaning to get around to any of these shows or movies, now may be the time, unless you plan to pay to rent them elsewhere. Like other streaming services, HBO Max plans a certain degree of turnover so that its servers will never be too full at any one time.

The Looney Tunes Show ran from 2011 to 2014 on Cartoon Network, with 52 episodes in total. It took characters from the Looney Tunes and Merrie Melodies, as well as their comedic sensibilities, and tried to spruce them up for a new generation. The show featured some notable voice actors including SNL alumni Fred Armisen as Speedy Gonzales and Kristen Wiig as Lola Bunny. However, the show got mixed reviews in its time on the air, with some critics saying it was light on the slapstick humor.

Looney Tunes: Back in Action goes back just a little further to 2003. The movie is a mix of live-action and animation not unlike Space Jam, with live-action stars including Brendan Fraser, Jenna Elfman, Steve Martin, Heather Locklear, Joan Cusack and more.

Back in Action centered around Daffy Duck, who decides that he wants his own show at Warner Bros. separate from Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes. Instead, he is fired, and while Daffy tries desperately to get his fame back, the rest of the cartoon ensemble finds that their job is not so easy without him. The movie performed poorly at the box office and not much better among critics, and was actually the last theatrical Looney Tunes movie until Space Jam: A New Legacy, which comes out in July.

Finally, New Looney Tunes premiered in 2015, with the goal of distinguishing itself from The Looney Tunes Show and updating the format even more for modern audiences. In that, it has been relatively successful, with a critical reception at least as favorable as its predecessor. The show ended in 2020, partially because a whole slate of new Looney Tunes content was announced for HBO Max.

All three of these Looney Tunes shows are streaming now on HBO Max. They will be available until Friday, April 30. Click here for a full list of the newest content on HBO Max.