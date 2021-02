HBO Max: Everything Coming in March 2021

✖

Believe it or not, March is nearly upon us, and that means that HBO Max is rolling out tons of new offerings for subscribers to ring in spring. The biggest new releases are Justice League: The Snyder Cut and Godzilla Vs. Kong, part of Warner Brothers' major movie partnership with HBO Max for 2021. As fans wait for it to be safe to return to movie theaters, HBO Max is dulling that pain with some exciting new films to watch from the comfort of your couch. Check out the full schedule of new HBO Max releases below:

March 1

10 Years, 2012 (HBO)

A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)

Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)

Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)

Assault On Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)

Bandits, 2001 (HBO)

Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)

Blade, 1998

The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)

Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)

Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)

Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)

CHiPs, 2017 (HBO)

Constantine, 2005

The Doors, 1991 (HBO)

Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)

Dream House, 2011 (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)

Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)

Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)

Final Space, Seasons 1-2

Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)

Gloria, 2014 (HBO)

Going In Style, 2017 (HBO)

Gone, 2012 (HBO)

Hard, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)

Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)

House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)

Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)

Jungle Master, 2014 (HBO)

Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)

The King's Speech, 2010

Leonard Cohen: I'm Your Man, 2006 (HBO)

Live By Night, 2016 (HBO)

The Lost Boys, 1987

Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)

Malice, 1993 (HBO)

Man On A Ledge, 2012 (HBO)

Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015

No Se Aceptan Devoluciones (AKA Instructions Not Included), 2013 (HBO)

Ocean's Eleven, 2001

Ocean's Thirteen, 2007

Ocean's Twelve, 2004

One More Time, 2016 (HBO)

Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)

Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)

Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)

Princess Kaiulani, 2010 (HBO)

The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)

The Raven, 2012 (HBO)

Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)

Repentance, 2014 (HBO)

The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)

School Dance, 2014 (HBO)

Secretary, 2002

Shadows, 2021 (HBO)

Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)

Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, 2005

The Undocumented Lawyer, 2021 (HBO)

Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)

The Voices, 2015 (HBO)

Veronica Mars, 2014

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)

March 3

Hunter x Hunter, (Dubbed, episodes 100-148) (Crunchyroll Collection)

March 4

Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, Max Original Documentary Premiere

March 5

No Matarás (Aka Cross The Line), 2021 (HBO)

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World - Season 2 (Dubbed, episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)

March 6

12 oz. Mouse, Season 3

Lost Resort

Rocky, 1975 (HBO)

Rocky Balboa, 2006 (HBO)

Rocky II, 1979 (HBO)

Rocky III, 1982 (HBO)

Rocky IV, 1985 (HBO)

Rocky V, 1990 (HBO)

March 8

The Investigation, Limited Series Finale

March 9

Ballmastrz: 9009, Season 2

COVID Diaries NYC, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 10

YOLO: Crystal Fantasy

March 11

Genera+ion S1A, Max Original Premiere

South ParQ Vaccination Special

Tig n' Seek, Season 1B Premiere

March 12

Isabel

Nuestras Madres (Aka Our Mothers), 2021 (HBO)

Tigtone, Season 2

March 13

Speed, 1994 (HBO)

Three Busy Debras

March 14

Allen v. Farrow, Documentary Series Finale

Messy Goes to Okido

March 15

Infomercials

March 16

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

March 17

Superman: The Animated Series

March 18

Zack Snyder's Justice League, Max Original Film Premiere

March 19

A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)