Everything Coming to Peacock in November 2024

Peacock subscribers will have plenty to discover next month. As the streamer makes the final additions from its October content list, it is getting ready to roll out a fresh a lineup of new TV series, movies, and originals in November 2024.
The November lineup boasts fan-favorite movies, including all three Back To The Future films, Dirty Dancing, The Bourne Identity franchise, several Jurassic Park films, and Pitch Perfect, among many others. Meanwhile, the Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones-starring Twisters, a follow up to the 1996 storm-chasing classic, will make its streaming debut on Nov. 15. On the Peacock Originals front, titles like The Day of the Jackal, Making Manson, and Eat Slay Love will debut, with the Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina-starring dark comedic thriller Based on a True Story returning for Season 2.
With the holiday season approaching, Peacock will also stock its library with plenty of presents for subscribers this November. Next month, Peacock will grow its lineup with holiday classics like A Christmas In Vermont, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, It’s A Very Very Muppet Christmas Movie, and The Legend of Frosty The Snowman, as well as plenty of Hallmark Christmas movies, including A Carol For Two, Our Holiday Story, Trivia at St. Nick’s, and more. Peacock will also stream the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 on Nov. 28.
Peacock’s expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $7.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs an addition $6 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in November 2024 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).
Nov. 1
The American President
Angels Sing
Annie (1982)
Annie (2014)
Appetite for Love
Atomic Blonde*
Back To The Future
Back To The Future II
Back To The Future III
Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead
Belfast*
Billy Madison
Black Hawk Down
Black Nativity
Blockers*
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Legacy
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Casino
CBGB
A Christmas In Vermont
Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
The Day After Tomorrow
The Day Day The Earth Stood Still
The Departed
Dick (1999)*
Die Hard
Dirty Dancing (1987)*
Dirty Dancing (2017)*
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights*
The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating
Don’t Be Afraid of The Dark
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch*
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Erin Brockovich
Face/Off
The Family Man
The Family Stone
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Flight
Flip That Romance
Game 6
Hannibal
Harry and the Hendersons
Heaven Is For Real
Hell Or High Water*
Hidden Figures
A Holiday For Harmony (Streaming Premiere)
Interstellar
It’s A Very Very Muppet Christmas Movie
It’s Complicated
The Journey Ahead
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Jurassic World
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
King Kong
The Legend of Frosty The Snowman
Les Miserables
Liar, Liar
Little Fockers
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Madagascar
Major Payne
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!
Meet The Fockers
Meet The Parents
Mixed Nuts*
Moulin Rouge
My Sweet Austrian Holiday (Hallmark)+
Mystery 101: Pilot
Norm Of The North
Notting Hill
Paddington
Penguins of Madagascar
The Perfect Holiday
Phil
Pitch Perfect*
Pitch Perfect 3*
Quigley Down Under
Red Riding: 1974
Red Riding: 1980
Red Riding: 1983
A Ring by Spring
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder
Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness
Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
The Secrets of Bella Vista
The Silence of The Lambs
Silver Linings Playbook
Sing
Soul Food
Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron
Sweet Carolina
Ted
There Be Dragons
This Christmas*
The Truman Show
The Turkey Bowl
Una
Volcano
Walk The Line
The Warlords
Nov. 2
A Carol For Two (Hallmark)+
The Outfit*
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
Nov. 3
Our Holiday Story (Hallmark)+
Nov. 4
Holiday Mismatch (Hallmark)+
Mr. Jones
Nov. 5
2024 Presidential Election
The 2024 Saturday Night Live Election Special
Nov. 6
After the Ball
Divorce Bait
From Time to Time
Paradise Hills
So Undercover
Tiger Eyes
Nov. 7
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Nov. 8
Five Gold Rings (Hallmark)+
I Hate I Love You (Streaming Premiere)*
Nov. 9
Trivia at St. Nick’s (Hallmark)+
Nov. 10
Santa Tell Me (Hallmark)+
Nov. 11
Manson: The Women
Night School*
Love After Lockup, Seasons 1-5 (We TV)
Mama June: From Not to Hot, Seasons 1-6 (We TV)
‘Tis the Season to Be Irish (Hallmark)+
Nov. 12
Anatomy of a Crime
Firestarter (2022)*
Nov. 13
St. Denis Medical, Season 1- Premiere (NBC)
Nov. 14
The Day Of The Jackal, Season 1 – Premiere, 5 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
2024 Audio Description Awards Gala
Nov. 15
A Reason for the Season (Hallmark)+
Fast X*
Marrowbone
Twisters (Peacock Exclusive)*
Nov. 16
Christmas with the Singhs (Hallmark)+
Furious 7
Miss Universo 2024
You Won’t Be Alone*
Nov. 17
Jingle Bell Run (Hallmark)+
Nov. 18
Bet On Black, Season 4 (Revolt)
Confessions of a Christmas Letter (Hallmark)+
Nov. 19
Making Manson – All Episodes – 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)* Nov. 20
Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked (NBC)
Night Court, Season 3 – Premiere (NBC)
The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 14 – Premiere (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)
Nov. 21
Based On A True Story, Season 2 – All Episodes – 8 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)*
Clerks III*
Press Start, Season 1 – All Episodes – 6 Episodes, 22 min (Peacock Original)*
Nov. 22
A Novel Noel (Hallmark)+
Nov. 23
Ambulance*
Christmas on Call (Hallmark)+
I Am Not Your Negro
Nov. 24
On the Rise: Juju Watkins, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
Three Wiser Men and a Boy (Hallmark)+
Nov. 25
Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1, Season 1 – Premiere (CNBC)
Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 – Premiere (Bravo)
To Have and To Holiday (Hallmark)+
Nov. 26
Queen of The Capital
Nov. 27
The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 3 – All Episodes, 10 Episodes (Oxygen)
Nov. 28
Christmas Under the Lights (Hallmark)+
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 (Streaming Exclusive)
A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special
Nov. 29
Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle (Hallmark)+
The One That Got Away*
Nov. 30
A ‘90s Christmas (Hallmark)+
Deck the Walls (Hallmark)+
Hick
Mad To Be Normal