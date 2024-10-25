Everything Coming to Peacock in November 2024

Peacock subscribers will have plenty to discover next month. As the streamer makes the final additions from its October content list, it is getting ready to roll out a fresh a lineup of new TV series, movies, and originals in November 2024.

The November lineup boasts fan-favorite movies, including all three Back To The Future films, Dirty Dancing, The Bourne Identity franchise, several Jurassic Park films, and Pitch Perfect, among many others. Meanwhile, the Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones-starring Twisters, a follow up to the 1996 storm-chasing classic, will make its streaming debut on Nov. 15. On the Peacock Originals front, titles like The Day of the Jackal, Making Manson, and Eat Slay Love will debut, with the Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina-starring dark comedic thriller Based on a True Story returning for Season 2.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With the holiday season approaching, Peacock will also stock its library with plenty of presents for subscribers this November. Next month, Peacock will grow its lineup with holiday classics like A Christmas In Vermont, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, It’s A Very Very Muppet Christmas Movie, and The Legend of Frosty The Snowman, as well as plenty of Hallmark Christmas movies, including A Carol For Two, Our Holiday Story, Trivia at St. Nick’s, and more. Peacock will also stream the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 on Nov. 28.

Peacock’s expanding content catalog may have you considering signing up for a subscription. The streaming service offers a free seven-day premium tier upgrade. Once the trial ends, Peacock Premium, which unlocks everything Peacock has to offer, costs $7.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus, meanwhile, costs an addition $6 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything headed to Peacock in November 2024 (an asterisk denotes a title exclusive to Peacock).

Nov. 1

The American President

Angels Sing

Annie (1982)

Annie (2014)

Appetite for Love

Atomic Blonde*

Back To The Future

Back To The Future II

Back To The Future III

Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead

Belfast*

Billy Madison

Black Hawk Down

Black Nativity

Blockers*

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Casino

CBGB

A Christmas In Vermont

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas

The Day After Tomorrow

The Day Day The Earth Stood Still

The Departed

Dick (1999)*

Die Hard

Dirty Dancing (1987)*

Dirty Dancing (2017)*

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights*

The Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating

Don’t Be Afraid of The Dark

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch*

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Erin Brockovich

Face/Off

The Family Man

The Family Stone

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Flight

Flip That Romance

Game 6

Hannibal

Harry and the Hendersons

Heaven Is For Real

Hell Or High Water*

Hidden Figures

A Holiday For Harmony (Streaming Premiere)

Interstellar

It’s A Very Very Muppet Christmas Movie

It’s Complicated

The Journey Ahead

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

King Kong

The Legend of Frosty The Snowman

Les Miserables

Liar, Liar

Little Fockers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Madagascar

Major Payne

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Meet The Fockers

Meet The Parents

Mixed Nuts*

Moulin Rouge

My Sweet Austrian Holiday (Hallmark)+

Mystery 101: Pilot

Norm Of The North

Notting Hill

Paddington

Penguins of Madagascar

The Perfect Holiday

Phil

Pitch Perfect*

Pitch Perfect 3*

Quigley Down Under

Red Riding: 1974

Red Riding: 1980

Red Riding: 1983

A Ring by Spring

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark

The Secrets of Bella Vista

The Silence of The Lambs

Silver Linings Playbook

Sing

Soul Food

Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron

Sweet Carolina

Ted

There Be Dragons

This Christmas*

The Truman Show

The Turkey Bowl

Una

Volcano

Walk The Line

The Warlords

Nov. 2

A Carol For Two (Hallmark)+

The Outfit*

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

Nov. 3

Our Holiday Story (Hallmark)+

Nov. 4

Holiday Mismatch (Hallmark)+

Mr. Jones

Nov. 5

2024 Presidential Election

The 2024 Saturday Night Live Election Special

Nov. 6

After the Ball

Divorce Bait

From Time to Time

Paradise Hills

So Undercover

Tiger Eyes

Nov. 7

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Nov. 8

Five Gold Rings (Hallmark)+

I Hate I Love You (Streaming Premiere)*

Nov. 9

Trivia at St. Nick’s (Hallmark)+

Nov. 10

Santa Tell Me (Hallmark)+

Nov. 11

Manson: The Women

Night School*

Love After Lockup, Seasons 1-5 (We TV)

Mama June: From Not to Hot, Seasons 1-6 (We TV)

‘Tis the Season to Be Irish (Hallmark)+

Nov. 12

Anatomy of a Crime

Firestarter (2022)*

Nov. 13

St. Denis Medical, Season 1- Premiere (NBC)

Nov. 14

The Day Of The Jackal, Season 1 – Premiere, 5 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

2024 Audio Description Awards Gala

Nov. 15

A Reason for the Season (Hallmark)+

Fast X*

Marrowbone

Twisters (Peacock Exclusive)*

Nov. 16

Christmas with the Singhs (Hallmark)+

Furious 7

Miss Universo 2024

You Won’t Be Alone*

Nov. 17

Jingle Bell Run (Hallmark)+

Nov. 18

Bet On Black, Season 4 (Revolt)

Confessions of a Christmas Letter (Hallmark)+

Nov. 19

Making Manson – All Episodes – 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)* Nov. 20

Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked (NBC)

Night Court, Season 3 – Premiere (NBC)

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 14 – Premiere (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

Nov. 21

Based On A True Story, Season 2 – All Episodes – 8 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)*

Clerks III*

Press Start, Season 1 – All Episodes – 6 Episodes, 22 min (Peacock Original)*

Nov. 22

A Novel Noel (Hallmark)+

Nov. 23

Ambulance*

Christmas on Call (Hallmark)+

I Am Not Your Negro

Nov. 24

On the Rise: Juju Watkins, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

Three Wiser Men and a Boy (Hallmark)+

Nov. 25

Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1, Season 1 – Premiere (CNBC)

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 – Premiere (Bravo)

To Have and To Holiday (Hallmark)+

Nov. 26

Queen of The Capital

Nov. 27

The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 3 – All Episodes, 10 Episodes (Oxygen)

Nov. 28

Christmas Under the Lights (Hallmark)+

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 (Streaming Exclusive)

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special

Nov. 29

Debbie Macomber’s Joyful Mrs. Miracle (Hallmark)+

The One That Got Away*

Nov. 30

A ‘90s Christmas (Hallmark)+

Deck the Walls (Hallmark)+

Hick

Mad To Be Normal