HBO Max: Everything Coming Summer 2021

Summer is officially here, and HBO Max is preparing to freshen up its streaming library for the hot summer months. As the relatively new streaming platform begins making its July 2021 additions, which even includes the day-and-date rollout of Space Jam: A New Legacy, it has also released its list of upcoming summer 2021 releases, which includes everything from limited series to docuseries to comedies.

These new releases will begin appearing in the HBO Max streaming library in the middle of July and will continue through August. HBO Max subscribers looking for their next binge may find it in Mike White’s limited series The White Lotus, a humorous series that follows guests and employees at a tropical resort over the course of one week. True crime lovers can settle down with the next hit, Catch And Kill: The Podcast Tapes, which is based on the podcast and book of the same name. This summer will even bring with it something for sports fans, with the docuseries 100 Foot Wave debuting on the platform in July.

Of course, to view the upcoming summer titles, you will need an HBO Max subscription. The ad-supported plan costs $10 per month, with ad-free streaming priced at $15 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to the HBO Max library in July, and don't forget to check out PopCulture's July 2021 streaming rundown!