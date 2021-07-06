HBO Max: Everything Coming Summer 2021
Summer is officially here, and HBO Max is preparing to freshen up its streaming library for the hot summer months. As the relatively new streaming platform begins making its July 2021 additions, which even includes the day-and-date rollout of Space Jam: A New Legacy, it has also released its list of upcoming summer 2021 releases, which includes everything from limited series to docuseries to comedies.
These new releases will begin appearing in the HBO Max streaming library in the middle of July and will continue through August. HBO Max subscribers looking for their next binge may find it in Mike White’s limited series The White Lotus, a humorous series that follows guests and employees at a tropical resort over the course of one week. True crime lovers can settle down with the next hit, Catch And Kill: The Podcast Tapes, which is based on the podcast and book of the same name. This summer will even bring with it something for sports fans, with the docuseries 100 Foot Wave debuting on the platform in July.
Of course, to view the upcoming summer titles, you will need an HBO Max subscription. The ad-supported plan costs $10 per month, with ad-free streaming priced at $15 per month. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to the HBO Max library in July, and don't forget to check out PopCulture's July 2021 streaming rundown!
'THE WHITE LOTUS' (Limited Series)
Premiere Date: Sunday, July 11
Cast: Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O'Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, Steve Zahn. Recurring guest stars: Molly Shannon, Jon Gries, Jolene Purdy, Kekoa Kekumano, and Lukas Gage
Synopsis: "A social satire set at an exclusive tropical resort, this six-episode limited series follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week."
'CATCH AND KILL: THE PODCAST TAPES' (Documentary Series)
Premiere Date: Monday, July 12
Synopsis: "This six-part, half-hour documentary series directed by Emmy winners Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato (HBO's Carrie Fisher: Wishful Drinking) and produced by World of Wonder, brings to life Ronan Farrow's intimate, revealing interviews with whistleblowers, journalists, private investigators and other sources, conducted for the Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist's podcast and bestselling book Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and A Conspiracy to Protect Predators."
'100 FOOT WAVE' (Sports Documentary Series)
Premiere Date: Sunday, July 18
Synopsis: "This six-part series intimately captures the decade-long odyssey of surfing pioneer Garrett McNamara, who, after visiting Nazaré, Portugal in hopes of conquering a 100-foot wave, pushed the sport to ever-greater heights and alongside locals helped transform the small fishing village into the world's preeminent big-wave surfing destination."
'TIG NOTARO: DRAWN' (Comedy Special)
Premiere Date: Saturday, July 24
Synopsis: "The hour-long special blends Notaro's signature voice and storytelling with a variety of captivating artistic styles as she recounts a hospital bed proposal, a high school talent show gone awry, the repercussions of a dental procedure, unintentionally blowing off fellow comedian Jenny Slate, a road trip with Dolly Parton, and more. Funnier and more animated than you've ever seen her before, Notaro's groundbreaking and fearless comedy comes to life over the course of this visually-innovative special."
'SMALL TOWN NEWS: KPVM PAHRUMP' (Documentary Series)
Premiere Date: Monday, Aug. 2
Synopsis: "This six-part, half-hour documentary series pulls back the curtain on life at a privately owned TV station in the small desert town of Pahrump, Nevada, revealing a colorful cast of characters in front of and behind the cameras."
'HARD KNOCKS: THE DALLAS COWBOYS' (Sports Series)
Premiere Date: Tuesday, Aug. 10
Synopsis: "HBO Sports and NFL Films are partnering with 'America's Team,' the Dallas Cowboys, for an unfiltered all-access look at what it takes to make it in the National Football League. This season chronicles training camp with the five-time Super Bowl champion NFC East franchise."
'BACK ON THE RECORD WITH BOB COSTAS' (Series)
Premiere Date: TBA, Summer 2021
Synopsis: "Bob Costas returns to HBO with BACK ON THE RECORD WITH BOB COSTAS, which will air four episodes each year and will be driven by in-depth interviews with the biggest names in sports, entertainment and popular culture, and discussions led by Costas that will address today's most topical sports issues."