HBO Max Fixes Major Issue With Beloved Cartoon Network Show

HBO Max is the go-to streamer for Cartoon Network fans, and its latest update solidifies that. The show is the home to numerous Cartoon Network shows, including Regular Show, Adventure Time, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Teen Titans and Dexter's Laboratory. They also host OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes, the animated series from Ian Jones-Quartey that follows a kid named K.O. (Courtenay Taylor) who's on a mission to become the greatest hero in the world. And now fans of the CN show can watch it the way it was intended, all thanks to HBO Max.

On Aug. 19, Jones-Quartey broke the long-awaited news that the streamer had corrected the running order of the series. This means that the show is bingeable in the order the minds behind the scenes intended. Previously the show was only available to watch in a broadcast order that was not quite accurate. Jones-Quartey expressed his excitement about this update, saying git's the first time OK K.O.! could be officially watched in its intended order. He encouraged fans to binge it now, as it's the "perfect way to do a rewatch or finish the series for the first time."

OK KO! Let's Be Heroes is available in THE CORRECT EPISODE ORDER for the first time ever! Fans asked, and @HBOMax listened. It's the perfect way to do a rewatch or finish the series for the first time! OK K.O.! Let's Start The Show! https://t.co/SKcwtPntLF pic.twitter.com/rRGGV2eTrr — ianjq (@ianjq) August 19, 2021

Jones-Quartey, who is also a co-executive producer on Steven Universe, had previously expressed frustration at the show being posted on HBO Max in the broadcast order back in September 2020. He listed out the proper order for fans, and all noted how fans can incorporate various shorts into their rewatches. The animator also noted why exactly OK K.O.! and other shows often feature this error when posted to streaming services.

"They (streamers) have contractual obligations to put every show 'in the order it aired,'" Jones-Quartey said. "Problem is, sometimes this info is wrong, especially for a show like OK KO which premiered episodes on CN's app in a different order."

Regardless of past frustrations, OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes is available in its intended form now. No word on if HBO Max intends to fix similar errors on other shows or not. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for updates!