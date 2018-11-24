‘Haunting of Hill House’ Season 1 Finale Draws Mixed Reactions From Fans

Since The Haunting of Hill House premiered on Netflix in October, viewers have been weighing in on all aspects of the series. However, the Season 1 finale has been one of the most polarizing episodes amongst fans.

Spoilers ahead for The Haunting of Hill House Season 1, Episode 10.

The episode, entitled “Silence Lay Steadily,” sees the adult versions of Crain family back in Hill House to track down youngest sibling Luke (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). This leads them being trapped in the infamous Red Room by the ghost of Crain matriarch Olivia (Carla Gugino). There are several dream/nightmare sequences before the Crain children are finally set free due to their father Hugh (Timothy Hutton) sacrificing themselves.

However, the final segment of the season serves as an epilogue of sorts. It shows that just about everyone in the story receives a happy ending, even housekeepers Clara (Annabeth Gish) and Horace (Robert Longstreet) Dudley.

The season finale of Haunting of Hill House was stupid and underwhelming. I said what I said. — kris (@krispennington_) November 23, 2018

While a “happily ever after” works in fairy tales, not everyone was looking for such a cheery ending for the horror series. Many thought this change in tone was jarring and somewhat disappointing.

“I’ve been holding on to this sentiment [because] I don’t wanna be THAT person (anymore), but whatever, I’m gonna say it: Finale of Haunting of Hill House RUINED it for me,” one viewer wrote. “What a sappy mess.”

Another fan wrote, “The season finale of Haunting of Hill House was stupid and underwhelming. I said what I said.”

“The Haunting of Hill House” was, for 9 episodes, near “The Leftovers” level of family trauma and drama. But the finale felt like A VERY SPECIAL EPISODE™ of “This Is Us.” That’s unfortunate. I guess we’ll always have episodes 5 and 6. — Brian Zufall (@BrianZufall) October 23, 2018

One of the most regular comparisons made by fans was to the NBC family drama This Is Us. The emotional emphasis on the family’s growth after the final face-off with Hill House struck a chord similar to This Is Us‘ perpetual emotional beats.

“The Haunting of Hill House was, for 9 episodes, near The Leftovers’ level of family trauma and drama. But the finale felt like A VERY SPECIAL EPISODE™ of This Is Us,” one fan wrote. “That’s unfortunate. I guess we’ll always have episodes 5 and 6.”

Another viewer wrote, “Haunting of Hill House was [very] good, but the finale felt like an episode of This Is Us, and I wasn’t here for it.”

Completed The Haunting of Hill House. Incredible. Absolutely awesome. But did they even escape the Red Room? So many questions. So many chills during the season finale. #netflixhillhouse — Matt Petch (@petch_matt) November 18, 2018

However, the reaction was not all negative. Some fans loved how the show wrapped up the Crain family’s story and were just as enthralled as ever.

“Completed The Haunting of Hill House. Incredible,” one fan wrote. “Absolutely awesome. But did they even escape the Red Room? So many questions. So many chills during the season finale.”

Another fan wrote, “If you haven’t watched or finished The Haunting of Hill House, just know I bawled for like 30 minutes to the finale.”

The Haunting of Hill House Season 1 is currently available to stream on Netflix.

