‘Haunting of Hill House’ Star Oliver Jackson-Cohen Returning for ‘Bly Manor’ Season

Another member of the original The Haunting of Hill House cast is returning for the next season, The Haunting of Bly Manor. Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who played the troubled adult Luke Crain in the acclaimed Netflix horror series, revealed he will be returning. Victoria Pedretti, who played his sister Nellie Crain, is also coming back.

*cues adorable British accent* help us welcome @ojacksoncohen to The Haunting of Bly Manor!!! pic.twitter.com/aCysTCqOut — The Haunting of Hill House (@haunting) July 15, 2019

“So I’ve got some really exciting news. So… I’m joining The Haunting of Bly Manor!” Jackson-Cohen said in a video shared by The Haunting Twitter page. “And I’m so excited that I can finally say that because I feel like I’ve been holding on to this for months.”

Jackson-Cohen revealed he will be playing a different character, Peter, who he describes as a “charming young man who lives at Bly.”

“I feel like I can’t tell you anything else… He makes life very difficult for everyone there,” Jackson-Cohen said of his character. “Victoria, I’m coming to find you! I can’t wait for you guys to all see it. It’s going to be incredible.”

Pedretti also revealed she will be playing a different character, Dani, a “governess you takes care of two very unusual children.”

“Our incredible writing team is writing the new season right now. And I’m so excited to get going,” she explained late last month. “It will hit Netflix in 2020, and I think you’re gonna love it.”

Jackson-Cohen gave one of The Haunting of Hill House‘s most difficult performances, playing the drug-addicted Luke, who struggles with the memories of what happened at Hill House. It was a breakthrough role for Jackson-Cohen, a British-born actor whose previous credits include the short-lived shows Dracula (2013-2014) and Emerald City (2017). His Haunting performance helped him get the title role in the long-gestating 2020 Invisible Man remake.

Another member of the Haunting Season 1 cast could join Bly House. Carla Gugino, who played matriarch Olivia Crain, hinted at joining Season 2.

The Haunting of Hill House was developed by Mike Flanagan and based on Shirley Jackson’s 1959 horror novel, previously adapted into the film The Haunting in 1963. Other members of the cast included Timothy Hutton, Henry Thomas, Elizabeth Reaser and Kate Siegel.

Flanagan chose to adapt a different horror story for Season 2, going with Henry James’ 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw. That story was also adapted into the acclaimed 1961 Gothic horror movie The Innocents, starring Deborah Kerr in the governess role.

The Turn of the Screw centers on a governess hired by a bachelor to take care of his niece and nephew at a mansion called Bly. The governess becomes convinced the home is haunted.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is expected to be released on Netflix in 2020.

