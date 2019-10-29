‘Haunting of Bly Manor’ Will Likely Release Around Halloween 2020, ‘Hill House’ Creator Mike Flanagan Says

Fans eagerly awaiting the premiere of The Haunting of Hill House Season 2, dubbed Bly Manor, will likely have to wait another year. Speaking to The Wrap ahead of the premiere of his Stephen King novel-to-screen adaptation of Doctor Sleep, director Mike Flanagan revealed that the second season is currently set for an October 2020 release.

“I don’t know the date but, you know, I left the set to come here,” he told the outlet. “It’s probably Halloween again, if I had to guess. You’re going to like it. It’s cool!”

An October release date would follow suit with the Season 1 debut, which premiered on the streamer on Oct. 12, 2018 to critical praise. A retelling of Shirley Jackson’s 1959 novel of the same name, The Haunting of Hill House averaged a 93 percent fresh Tomatometer rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and earned a 91 percent approval rating from the audience, becoming one of the streamer’s most-binged shows of that year.

Those numbers made it no surprise when, in February, Netflix announced that it had officially greenlit another season of the series to once again be helmed by Flanagan. At the time, an official release date had not been revealed aside from the promise that it would premiere sometime in 2020.

Announced alongside the reveal that Flanagan and fellow executive producer Trevor Macy had signed a multi-year deal with Netflix, Season 2 of the series will step away from the Season 1 source material and see the series transform into an anthology. The upcoming season will instead focus on Henry James’ classic novella The Turn of the Screw, which tells the story of a young governess who is hired to nanny two children at an old country mansion in England called Bly, which she comes to expect is haunted.

Along with Flanagan returning to direct, Bly Manor will also reunite much of Hill House‘s cast, including Victoria Pedretti (to play a governess named Dani), Oliver Jackson-Cohen (to play a “charming young man” named Peter), Kate Siegel, Henry Thomas, and Catherine Parker. Flanagan has also teased when speaking to Birth.Death.Movies. that “there are going to be other familiar actors from season one.”

Bly Manor will also star Rahul Kohli (iZombie), T’Nia Miller (Years and Years) Amelia Eve, Benjamin Ainsworth, and Amelie Smith.

The Haunting of Hill House is currently available for streaming on Netflix. The Haunting of Bly Manor is set to debut sometime in 2020. Production on the upcoming season kicked off in September.