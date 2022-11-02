'The Handmaid's Tale': Serena Makes Major Decision in Latest Episode

Throughout Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale, Serena Joy Waterford has found herself in a complicated situation after she was left stranded in Canada and later placed in the home of the Wheelers, Gilead sympathizers. But in the latest episode of the critically acclaimed Hulu series, the controversial character made a major decision that could have dire consequences. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 5, Episode 9, "Allegiance."

Wednesday's episode, "Allegiance," not only followed the aftermath of the U.S.' failed raid on Gilead, but also the aftermath of Serena's arrest for illegally crossing the border following the birth of her son. Finally released, Serena once again finds herself in the home of the Wheelers, where she is essentially nothing more than a handmaid, her newborn son Noah, for all intents and purposes, belonging to Mr. Wheeler and his wife, who share a strict image of what a family should be. Despite her new position, Serena still has an important role to play in the larger scope of Gilead, and "Allegiance" sees the opening of the fertility center in Canada that she paved the groundwork for.

Forbidden to attend the facility's opening by Mrs. Wheeler, Serena takes a gamble and goes to Mr. Wheeler directly, who agrees to allow her to attend the opening ceremony with Noah, a decision that opens a massive opportunity for Serena. Recognizing that while in the Wheelers' home she has no authority over her life or even her own son, Serena seizes the only opportunity she has to escape. While at the ceremony, she is joined by Mrs. Wheeler, who tells her that she should go home to rest after feeding Noah. As Serena is escorted to the back of the building and into a room by herself, she runs out the back door.

Serena's "Allegiance" story ended with her running into the street and in front of a car, forcing the driver to stop. She begs the driver to help her and, after receiving a nod from the woman behind the wheel, climbed into the backseat with her son in her arms. While the episode ended before viewers could see what happens to Serena, it seems that fans shouldn't expect a "happy ending" for the controversial character.

"I just don't think there was a happy ending," actress Yvonne Strahovski teased of the series in a recent discussion on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast. "That's why I love and respect the writers so much. Look at this season: the most obvious thing would've been let's make Serena a handmaid. And that would be just, so cool to have that kind of revenge. But, that would be too obvious."

Whether Serena manages to find safety with Noah somewhere or if she winds up back with the Wheelers remains to be seen. There is just one more episode of The Handmaid's Tale left before the penultimate season concludes, with the Season 5 finale set to drop on Hulu on Wednesday, Nov. 9. The series has already been picked up for a sixth and final season.